Robredo scores 2 more endorsements from Batanes, Nueva Ecija officials

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday, April 25, scored two endorsements from officials in provinces located north and central Luzon – Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco, and Nueva Ecija 1st District Representative Estrellita “Ging” Suansing.

Two weeks before election day, Robredo returned to campaign in Nueva Ecija, while her youngest daughter Jillian Robredo represented her in Batanes.

“I am formally endorsing the candidacy of Vice President Maria Leonor Gerona Robredo for president of the Philippines. Of all the presidential candidates, VP Leni was the only one who gave service and assistance to us… During our most difficult times in Batanes, Leni showed up,” Cayco said in a mix of Filipino and English.

In her endorsement speech, Cayco talked about how the Vice President managed to visit the province multiple times after being hit by disasters. She said Robredo was the first national official to personally visit the province to bring aid and check on the residents after Typhoon Ferdie devastated residents in September 2016.

More recently, when Super Typhoon Kiko coincided with a COVID-19 surge in September 2021, Cayco said Robredo was unable to visit but still made the effort to give aid and livelihood assistance to those affected.

“Naniniwala ako na pag si VP Leni ang manalo sa pagkapangulo, hindi mapag-iiwanan ang ating probinsya. Bagamat malayo, sigurado akong abot hanggang Malacañang ang ating pangangailangan,” she added.

(I believe that if VP Leni wins the presidency, our province will not be left behind. Even if it is far, I am certain that our needs will reach Malacañang.)

Cayco also endorsed Robredo’s running mate, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

“Bilang gobernador na naniniwala sa kahalagahan ng sektor ng agrikultura, buo ang tiwala ko sa adbokasiya ni Senator Kiko na unahin ang kapakanan at palakasin pa lalo ang interes ng mga magsasaka upang masiguro na malusog at walang magugutom sa Pilipinas,” she said.

(As a governor who believes in the importance of the agriculture sector, I have full trust in Senator Kiko’s advocacy to put the rights and interests of farmers first so we can ensure Filipinos’ health, and no one will go hungry.)

After addressing the Ivatans, Jillian participated in a house-to-house campaign in the province with the least number of registered voters in the country, at 13,820.

“Kahit wala siya dito, gusto niyang iparating na lahat ng pangangailangan ng mga taga-Batanes ay pakikinggan niya. Hindi po nagma-matter kung kaunti man ang botante,” Jillian said. (Even if she’s not here, she wants to say that she will listen to all the needs of those who live in Batanes. It does not matter if there are only few voters.)

Cayco expressed confidence that the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem would win in the province. In 2016, Liberal Party stronghold Batanes was one of the few northern provinces where Robredo won in the vice presidential race.

Support from an old friend

The same morning, the Vice President secured an endorsement from her old friend in Congress, Nueva Ecija 1st District Representative Ging Suansing.

“Sa araw na ito, sa oras na ito, sa harap ng aking mga kadistrito, pormal kong ine-endorso ang aking matalik na kaibigan bilang pangulo ng Pilipinas, Leni Robredo,” said Suansing. “Mabuhay, Pangulong Leni Robredo!“

(On this day, at this time, in front of Filipinos from my district, I formally endorse my close friend to be the president of the Philippines, Leni Robredo. Long live President Leni Robredo!)

OLD FRIEND. Nueva Ecija 1st District Representative Ging Suansing (L) endorses Vice President Leni Robredo for the presidency. They are joined by her daughter, Mika Suansing, who is running for her mother’s position in the 2022 elections.

Robredo spoke of previous visits to Nueva Ecija, and to Suansing’s district, when the Office of the Vice President engaged with onion farmers to discuss their concerns over smuggling and importation. She proposed local production of capital so that the farmers are prioritized over imports from foreign sellers.

The Vice President also talked about her dialogues with the Suansings, who have plans to put up dams and irrigation projects to control floods in the area. Robredo promised that, if elected, she would closely coordinate with and support the Suansings’ projects, saying Mika was “like her daughter.”

“Iyon po ‘yung bentahe ng personal na kakilala. Ang bentahe po ng personal na kakilala, mas naiintindihan ‘yung problema sa inyo,” Robredo said. (This is the advantage of knowing people personally – a deeper understanding of the problems you face in your district.) – Rappler.com