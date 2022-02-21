PHVote Guides for the 2022 Philippine elections

MANILA, Philippines – The months ahead of the May 9 polls will be crucial in the discernment process of at least 65 million registered voters for the 2022 elections in the Philippines.
Campaigns of candidates are going into high gear as they try to reach as many Filipinos as they can in the hopes of grabbing their desired posts, whether in the local or national government.
These are happening in the middle of a pandemic, on top of various issues and controveries that typically hound Philippine elections. With everything that’s going on, it is so easy to get so lost in the noise and perhaps get sidetracked from preparing for the real goal – to exercise our right to vote.
To help the public, Rappler has published explainers and in-depth reports on the electoral process to help voters make better sense of the 2022 elections.
Pandemic elections
- What to expect when you vote on election day in 2022
- Pandemic polls: 6 new things to expect in the 2022 Philippine elections
- GUIDELINES: How election campaigns will be conducted in 2022
- How the pandemic is supercharging, and muting, 2022 electoral politics
- Imagining the 2022 PH elections: Proposals to change the way we vote
Candidates and campaigns
- Grounds for disqualifying a candidate
- What are the grounds for canceling a certificate of candidacy?
- When can candidates be substituted?
- Who can run for reelection?
- When does a politician become a candidate?
- Why can politicians run for reelection despite term limits?
Powers, duties of elected officials
- Powers and Duties: President, Vice President of the Philippines
- Powers and Duties: Senator in the Philippines
- Powers and Duties: District Representative, Party List Representative in the Philippines
- Powers and Duties: Provincial Governor, Vice Governor, Board Member in the Philippines
- Powers and Duties: City Mayor, Vice Mayor, Councilor in the Philippines
- Powers and Duties: Municipal Mayor, Vice Mayor, Councilor in the Philippines
Registration process
- How to apply for online reactivation of voter data for the 2022 polls
- How to reactivate your voter registration
- Why is Comelec no longer issuing voter IDs?
- How to transfer your voter registration
- How to register to vote as a dual citizen
– Rappler.com