PHVote Guides for the 2022 Philippine elections

Rappler has published explainers and in-depth reports on the electoral process to help voters make better sense of the 2022 elections

MANILA, Philippines – The months ahead of the May 9 polls will be crucial in the discernment process of at least 65 million registered voters for the 2022 elections in the Philippines.

Campaigns of candidates are going into high gear as they try to reach as many Filipinos as they can in the hopes of grabbing their desired posts, whether in the local or national government.

These are happening in the middle of a pandemic, on top of various issues and controveries that typically hound Philippine elections. With everything that’s going on, it is so easy to get so lost in the noise and perhaps get sidetracked from preparing for the real goal – to exercise our right to vote.

To help the public, Rappler has published explainers and in-depth reports on the electoral process to help voters make better sense of the 2022 elections.

Pandemic elections

Candidates and campaigns

Powers, duties of elected officials

Registration process

– Rappler.com