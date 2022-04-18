[WATCH] Pacquiao promises to improve PH sports

Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao says he will push for a higher budget for athletes if elected president

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing icon-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao promised to improve the state of Philippine sports if elected president.

In an interview with Rappler CEO and Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa, Pacquiao said he would push for a higher budget for athletes.

Pacquiao, boxing’s lone eight-division world champion, officially hung up his gloves days after announcing his presidential bid. – Rappler.com