WATCH: What to expect as Congress opens, Marcos delivers 2023 SONA

Rappler's Bea Cupin, Dwight de Leon, and Bonz Magsambol discuss the expectations for the opening of Congress and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address

MANILA, Philippines – It’s going to be a long and event-filled Monday in Philippine politics on July 24, as the 19th Congress opens its second regular session and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address.

What will be happening at Batasan in Quezon City and at the Senate headquarters in Pasay City?

Rappler’s political reporters Bea Cupin, Dwight de Leon, and Bonz Magsambol walk you through what to expect.

Bookmark this page to catch the stream at around 8:30 am on Monday. – Rappler.com