Aurora floods affect 2,500 families, clearing operations continue

RESCUE. A cop from Baler, Aurora pulls out a resident of Sitio Tabon, Brgy. Buhangin, from a creek after chancing on him in a late-night patrol on January 6.

The Aurora Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office says the road from Maria Aurora town to Nueva Ecija remains closed on both lanes

CLARK FREEPORT ZONE, Philippines – Around 2,501 families or 10,353 individuals in Aurora province were affected by floods on Friday, January 6, local authorities said on Saturday, January 7.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) update said floods hit 32 barangays in six municipalities.

Baler and Dingalan towns are the most affected, with each reporting 1,000 affected families, followed by Dilasag with 400.

The report said 214 families needed to evacuate to temporary shelters and that there was no report of casualties.

Police and first responders in Baler were still rescuing folk around 11 pm on January 6.

The municipalities of Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, and San Luis reported smaller numbers of affected families.

PDRRMO officer Elson Egargue said the clearing operations in Aurora are still ongoing as the road in Maria Aurora going to Nueva Ecija is still closed on both lanes.

“Sa ngayon okay na sa Aurora. Okay na ang power lines last night. Yung ibang families bumalik na tapos yung iba meron pang tubig yung kanilang area pero okay naman sila,” said Egargue. (Aurora is now okay. Power was returned last night. Some families have returned home though some communities still have floods.)

Persistent rain ranging from moderate to intense caused floods, landslides, and a 12-hour power failure in Aurora province on Friday.

-Rappler.com

