LIVESTREAM: Grand Lenten procession in Baliwag, Bulacan

BULACAN, Philippines – As part of Holy Week tradition among Catholics in the Philippines, various images depicting the life of Jesus Christ, his mother Virgin Mary, and other saints are displayed in the streets through processions.

In Baliwag City in Bulacan, the grand procession was started as early as 1733 by Augustine missionaries and became an annual tradition up to the present. According to the Saint Augustine Parish, the procession became an avenue for Catholics in the city to observe the Lenten season, and a way for them to practice their faith.

This year, 126 images of saints are expected to be displayed during the grand procession on Holy Wednesday, April 5, and Good Friday, April 7.

– Rappler.com