Marcos creates task force to ‘preserve peace’ in Negros

BURIAL. Family and supporters attend the burial of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo at Siaton Town on March 16, 2023.

Task Force Degamo will be working on maintaining peace and order in Negros Island following the killing of Governor Roel Degamo and eight others a month ago

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, April 3, ordered the creation of a Special Task Force to “preserve peace” in Negros Island a month after Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo was gunned down in his home on the island.

The task force, named after Degamo, is chaired by Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Defense Officer-In-Charge Undersecretary Carlito Galvez as vice chairs.

The chiefs of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the director of the National Bureau of Investigation will be the task force commanders.

Administrative Order Number 6, signed on April 3 but released to the public only the day after, says “there is a need to create a Special Task Force to prevent the spread and escalation of violence elsewhere in the Philippines, and to preserve the peace and order in Negros Island, with due regard to the fundamental civil and political rights of the people.”

Marcos cited Degamo’s killing and “similar violent incidents” and “threats to safety and security” in Negros Island. Eight others were killed and 17 wounded in Degamo’s assassination in the town of Pamplona, Negros Oriental.

Remulla has identified suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves as the mastermind in the killing. His alleged accomplices are mostly former soldiers with 12 suspects in custody, according to the police.

Teves, who has denied involvement in Degamo’s killing, is still in the US ostensibly for medical treatment and has not returned to the Philippines. He was suspended on March 22 by the House of Representatives after failing to come back. His travel clearance expired on March 9.

The task force’s powers and duties include:

“Coordinate and rationalize” government agencies’ efforts in the “prevention, investigation, prosecution, and punishment of violence in Negros Island”;

“Intensify campaign against private armed groups and loose firearms”;

Submit to Marcos, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, a report on the state of peace and order in Negros, as well as the Task Force’s “initiatives and recommendations”;

Perform other tasks as directed by Marcos.

The social welfare and health departments will also be tapped to provide relief and rehabilitation to affected individuals. Local government units are also “enjoined” to assist the task force.

Four national task groups, covering intelligence, law enforcement, investigations, and strategic communications and community relations, also make up the task force.

On top of reports from the task force to the president via the executive secretary, the presidential assistant for the Visayas is also tasked to report to the Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo and Executive Secretary Bersamin on “developments on the ground.” – Rappler.com