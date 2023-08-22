Shared bike-motorcycle lane on EDSA: Concerns raised over MMDA plans

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'If the MMDA will propose for the bike lanes to be considered shared then it is compromising the safety of the bikers that are using the bike lane,' says Ira Cruz of AltMobility PH

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) revealed on Tuesday, August 22, its plans to turn bicycle lanes along EDSA into a shared lane, permitting usage by both bicycles and motorcycles.

In a press briefing, MMDA Acting Chairperson Don Artes claimed that the EDSA bicycle lane was “underutilized.”

Based on August 18 data, the MMDA said at least 510 northbound and 614 southbound cyclists traverse EDSA from 6 am to 8 pm.

Meanwhile, Artes pointed out, EDSA has around 165,000 motorcycles daily, based on July 17 data. He didn’t mention their specific travel times.

The MMDA said it is conducting a preliminary study on the feasibility of converting the bike lane into a shared lane for bicycles and motorcycles. This is expected to be completed within the week.

The existing policy on the exclusive use of the bicycle lane has been implemented by the agency for more than three years.

On August 29, Tuesday, the MMDA will hold a stakeholders’ meeting with cyclists and motorcycle riders.

“We will consult our stakeholders before we finalize and make recommendations to the Department of Transportation. The DOTr has the final say on the matter because the bike lane is their project,” Artes said.

Meanwhile, transport advocacy group AltMobility PH expressed concerns that the MMDA’s plan could potentially jeopardize the safety of cyclists.

“If the MMDA will propose for the bike lanes to be considered shared, then it is compromising the safety of the bikers that are using the bike lane,” Ira Cruz of AltMobility PH told Rappler.

Instead, Cruz suggested that the discussion should focus on how private vehicles should be giving way to more efficient ways of transportation and proper allocation of limited road space.

Without proposing specific schemes, Cruz highlighted the need to create better cities where the mobility of everybody is promoted. In crafting policies, he said that road safety should be a key consideration and solutions should be innovative.

During the press briefing, the MMDA also shared its plan to build an elevated walkway and bikeway on EDSA, from Guadalupe to Cubao.

On Monday, August 21, the MMDA began to apprehend motorcycle riders using bike lanes along EDSA.

In an earlier statement, the agency stressed that the bike lane was not a fast lane for motorcycle riders.

Recently, San Juan City removed the bollards along bike lanes in parts of Ortigas Avenue within its jurisdiction, following the recommendation of the MMDA. – Rappler.com