Murder charges filed against Arnie Teves over Degamo slay

MAN OF THE HOUR. Arnie Teves presides over a plenary session as deputy speaker in March 2021.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano also says murder charges have been filed against the expelled lawmaker in Bayawan City, in relation to killings in Negros Oriental in 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder charges have been filed against former Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. in relation to the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed on Saturday, August 26.

“Cases for murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder have been filed against Arnolfo Teves Jr. last Friday, meaning, two Fridays ago, before the RTC (Regional Trial Court) of Manila. That’s as far as the Degamo cases are concerned,” DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said at a media forum, in a video posted by ABS-CBN on X.

Teves is the suspected mastermind of the March 4 assassination of Degamo. The indictment is dated August 18.

Teves also faces murder charges in three killings in Negros Oriental in 2019. Clavano confirmed that a the charges had been filed in Bayawan, and that the DOJ would request the transfer of the cases to Manila.

“We’re hoping that the judge will find probable cause to issue a warrant of arrest for both cases,” Clavano said.

In May, the National Bureau of Investigation filed murder complaints against Teves, who was then suspended from the House of Representatives.

Following Degamo’s death, Teves did not report to work, and lawmakers who probed the murder speculated on his whereabouts. The Department of Foreign Affairs reported in May that he had sought asylum in Timor Leste, but this was denied.

On August 2, the government’s Anti-Terrorism Council designated Teves a terrorist, and in August 16, the House expelled him. – Rappler.com