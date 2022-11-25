Bacolod disinfects water sources in 6 barangays to contain spread of cholera

Bacolod City Health Office undertakes disinfection in six barangays as LGU struggles to control Cholera and other waterborne diseases. Bacolod information office photos

The city has 23 confirmed cholera cases and two recent areas of outbreak

BACOLOD, Philippines – City health workers in Negros Occidental’s independently administered capital are sprinting to disinfect deep wells in at least six barangays following the declaration of a new cholera outbreak area.

The city information office on Friday, November 25, said disinfection teams have fanned out to start disinfecting water sources in Barangays Bata, Alijis, Mansilingan, Villamonte, Barangy 13, and Taculing.

Dr. Grace Tan of the Bacolod City Health office confirmed the presence of vibrio cholerae bacteria, which causes cholera, in two water sources in Barangay Mandalagan, the city’s newest outbreak area.

The open dug wells, Tan said, were very near “the source of contamination, which is the toilet”.

She said the results came from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), which analyzed samples collected by the Bacolod City Epidemiological Surveillance Unit (BCESU).

The city declared Mandalagan an outbreak area following confirmation of at least two cases of the viral illness in the northern Bacolod village.

The city now has a total of 23 confirmed cholera incidents since September 1, Tan said.

The city health office on October 25 had declared an outbreak in Barangay Alijis after confirming three cholera cases in the village, which lies southeast of Bacolod’s commercial center.

Other areas with confirmed cholera cases are Barangays Mansilingan, Tangub, Alijis Sum-ag, Granada, Barangay 14, and Handumanan.

Tan reiterated the need for Bacolod communities to secure sources of safe, potable water.

The same problem bedevils communities across Negros Occidental province, which has logged 47 cholera cases. Four of these cases come from the second district immediate north of Bacolod City while the bulk of 43 cases come from the third district.

The provincial health office on November 22 reported 20 cholera cases in Talisay City, 15 in Silay City, six in EB Magalona town, two in Victorias City and one each in Cadiz City and Manapla town.

There have been two recorded cholera deaths in the province, one in Silay and another in EB Magalona. – Rappler.com