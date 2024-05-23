Low pressure area develops into Tropical Depression Aghon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Aghon as of May 24, 2024, 5 am.

Tropical Depression Aghon will be bringing heavy rain, initially to parts of Caraga and Eastern Visayas on Friday, May 24. Signal No. 1 is also raised in a few areas.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a tropical depression at 2 am on Friday, May 24.

It is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024 and was given the local name Aghon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a bulletin issued at 5 am on Friday that Tropical Depression Aghon was already 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It is moving west northwest at a relatively fast 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Aghon has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

PAGASA warned of heavy rain from the tropical depression starting Friday, which may trigger floods and landslides.

Friday, May 24

50-100 millimeters (mm): Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, northern part of Surigao del Sur, eastern part of Southern Leyte, southern part of Eastern Samar

Saturday, May 25

100-200 mm: Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon

50-100 mm: Dinagat Islands, rest of Eastern Visayas, rest of Bicol

Sunday, May 26

50-100 mm: Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur

Aghon will also bring strong winds, which is why Signal No. 1 has already been raised in the following areas:

Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Siargao and Bucas Grande islands in Surigao del Norte

The weather bureau said more areas in Eastern Visayas and Caraga may be placed under Signal No. 1 by 11 am on Friday.

The highest possible wind signal due to Aghon is expected to be Signal No. 2.

PAGASA added that Aghon will cause moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.5 to 3 meters high, in the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and the eastern seaboard of Caraga on Friday. It advised small boats to take precautionary measures, or if possible, to avoid sailing altogether.

From Friday to Saturday, May 25, Aghon is seen to move northwest or north northwest “while slowly intensifying.”

PAGASA now expects Aghon to either make a close approach to Eastern Samar or make landfall in the province on Saturday morning as a tropical depression.

Then it may pass north northwest over Eastern Visayas, and emerge over the waters off Bicol’s eastern coast on Saturday afternoon or evening as a tropical storm.

PAGASA warned, however, that it is not ruling out “a slightly earlier landfall” in Eastern Samar and “direct passage” in the vicinity of Bicol since it has observed a westward shift in Aghon’s possible track.

On Sunday, May 26, Aghon may start recurving northeast or north northeast over the waters east of Luzon “while starting to continuously intensify.”

It could strengthen into a severe tropical storm by mid-Sunday and into a typhoon by Tuesday, May 28.

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com