PAGASA not ruling out Signal No. 3 due to Tropical Storm Aghon

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau is not ruling out the possibility of raising Signal No. 3 in the eastern portions of Aurora and Quezon in case Tropical Storm Aghon (Ewiniar) becomes a severe tropical storm near the two provinces.
Earlier, the highest expected tropical cyclone wind signal was only Signal No. 2.
As of 1 pm on Sunday, May 26, Aghon was already over Mauban, Quezon. It has shifted northeast, moving slowly.
So far, the tropical storm still has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 125 km/h.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 2 pm bulletin that Aghon will keep moving over mainland Quezon, and then Polillo Islands – also part of Quezon – within 12 hours.
It is expected to be off Quezon’s eastern coast on Sunday evening, where there is a chance it may intensify into a severe tropical storm.
As of 2 pm, several more areas have been placed under tropical cyclone wind signals.
Signal No. 2
Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property
- Aurora
- northern and central parts of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Mauban, Real, General Nakar, Infanta, Sampaloc, Pagbilao, Calauag, Lucban, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands
- Laguna
- eastern part of Batangas (Tanauan City, San Jose, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Cuenca, San Pascual, Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo)
- eastern part of Rizal (Jala-Jala, Pililla, Tanay, Cardona, Binangonan, Morong, Baras)
Signal No. 1
Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property
- eastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Cauayan City, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue)
- eastern part of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)
- southern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)
- eastern and southern parts of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Gapan City, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Llanera)
- southern part of Bataan (Orani, Samal, Balanga City, Abucay, Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles, Bagac)
- eastern part of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, Minalin, San Fernando City, Bacolor, Lubao)
- Bulacan
- Metro Manila
- rest of Quezon
- rest of Rizal
- Cavite
- rest of Batangas
- northern and central parts of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Calapan City, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong)
- Marinduque
- extreme northern part of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton)
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
For rainfall, PAGASA maintained its forecast covering the next two days. Aghon will continue to dump moderate to torrential rain within 24 hours, which means floods and landslides may still threaten affected areas.
Sunday afternoon, May 26, to Monday afternoon, May 27
- Greater than 200 mm: Quezon
- 100-200 mm: Aurora, eastern part of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Metro Manila, Camarines Norte
- 50-100 mm: eastern part of Isabela, Nueva Ecija, rest of Bulacan, eastern part of Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Burias Island, western part of Camarines Sur, Cuyo Islands, Aklan, Antique
Monday afternoon, May 27, to Tuesday afternoon, May 28
- 50-100 mm: eastern part of Isabela, northern part of Aurora, Polillo Islands
In a new storm surge warning at 2 pm, the weather bureau said there is a “minimal to moderate risk” of storm surges over the “exposed and low-lying coastal areas” of Cagayan, Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Burias Island within 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the gale warning released at 11 am remains in effect. It covers the coastal waters of Aurora, Quezon, and Marinduque, as well as the southern coastal waters of Batangas and the northern coastal waters of Camarines Norte. PAGASA said travel is risky for small vessels, “including all motorbancas of any type of tonnage.”
Outside those areas under the gale warning, Aghon will still cause moderate to rough seas in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the seaboard of Bicol. Waves are 1.5 to 3.5 meters high, so small boats must take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether.
Earlier, Aghon made landfall eight times in a roughly 29-hour period:
Friday, May 24
- Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm
Saturday, May 25
- Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am
- Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am
- Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am
- Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am
- Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am
- Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm
Sunday, May 26
- Lucena City, Quezon – 4:30 am
Starting Monday, May 27, Aghon is expected to gradually speed up northeast while intensifying. It may strengthen into a typhoon by Tuesday afternoon or evening, May 28.
It is projected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, May 29.
Aghon is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)
PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com
