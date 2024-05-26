Aghon rapidly intensifies into typhoon off Burdeos, Quezon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) as of May 26, 2024, 11 pm.

PAGASA expects Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) to continue intensifying as it speeds up over the Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines – Aghon (Ewiniar) rapidly intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon over the coastal waters of Burdeos, Quezon, on Sunday evening, May 26.

Its maximum sustained winds increased from 100 kilometers per hour to 120 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 11 pm bulletin on Sunday.

Aghon’s gustiness is now up to 180 km/h from the previous 150 km/h.

The typhoon also accelerated, moving northeast or away from landmass at 15 km/h. It had been moving slowly earlier.

PAGASA expects Aghon to continue intensifying in the next two days as it speeds up over the Philippine Sea.

The weather bureau’s updated rainfall forecast shows rain may start easing as Aghon moves away. Torrential rain is no longer expected, though Polillo Islands may still have heavy to intense rain.

Sunday evening, May 26, to Monday evening, May 27

100-200 mm: Polillo Islands

50-100 mm: Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, Metro Manila, Camarines Norte, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Antique, Aklan, rest of Quezon, eastern part of Isabela, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan

Tropical cyclone wind signals remain raised in these areas as of 11 pm on Sunday:

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

Polillo Islands

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Aurora

northern and central parts of Quezon (Real, General Nakar, Infanta, Mauban, Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon)

northern part of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

eastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Cauayan City, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue)

eastern part of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)

eastern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

eastern part of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Gapan City, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, Llanera)

eastern part of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat, Mexico, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, Minalin, San Fernando City, Bacolor)

southeastern part of Bataan (Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles)

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

rest of Quezon

Marinduque

rest of Camarines Norte

northern part of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Milaor, Cabusao, Camaligan, Pili, Sipocot, Pamplona, Ragay, San Fernando, Magarao, Minalabac, Del Gallego, Libmanan, Naga City, Calabanga, Bombon, Canaman, Pasacao, Gainza, Lupi)

The weather bureau also said there is still a “minimal to moderate risk” of storm surges over the “exposed and low-lying coastal areas” of Cagayan (southern coast), Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, and Camarines Norte within 24 hours.

The coastal waters of Aurora, Quezon, and Marinduque, as well as the southern coastal waters of Batangas and the northern coastal waters of Camarines Norte, remain under a gale warning, too. PAGASA said travel is risky for small vessels, “including all motorbancas of any type of tonnage.”

Outside those areas under the gale warning, Aghon will still cause moderate to rough seas in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the seaboard of Bicol. Waves are 1.5 to 3.5 meters high, so small boats must take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether.

Aghon made landfall in the Philippines nine times:

Friday, May 24 (as a tropical depression)

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25 (as a tropical depression)

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm

Sunday, May 26

Lucena City, Quezon – 4:30 am (as a tropical storm)

Patnanungan, Quezon – 6:50 pm (as a severe tropical storm)

Aghon is projected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening, May 29.

Outside PAR, the typhoon is seen to keep moving northeast toward the sea south of mainland Japan. PAGASA added that it may start weakening by Thursday, May 30.

Aghon is the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com