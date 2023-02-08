FACT CHECK: ‘Marcos account’ interest will not be used for NKTI

The authenticity of the certificate of the claimed Marcos account is questionable too, due to mismatched details of one of the signatories and the date of signing

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the accumulated interest of the “Marcos account” will be used for the projects that former president Ferdinand E. Marcos left behind.

A YouTube video implying in its thumbnail that the claim was made during Marcos’ speech showed the President’s full speech during the 40th anniversary of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) last February 6.

The video also flashed a certificate which supposedly proved the $300,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 in nine World Bank and seven International Monetary Fund accounts.

Rating: FALSE

Why did we fact-check this: The YouTube video containing the claim has 7,167 views as of writing. Claims about the alleged Marcos gold and accounts, although already debunked, are being continuously shared online.

The facts: There is no mention of the alleged “Marcos account” and its “interest” during Marcos’ speech at NKTI’s founding anniversary on February 6.

Although the President has vowed to support the institution for its endeavors, he did not mention how exactly his administration will help NKTI, nor the source of funding support for the institution.

In January, Rappler also fact checked the authenticity of the certificate shown in the video. The document shown was allegedly signed by Preston Martin as the Vice Chairman of US Federal Reserve on October 4, 1976.

However, Martin took the said post in March 1982. It was Stephen Gardner who was the vice chairman of the said institution during that particular date of signing. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

