FACT CHECK: Marcos has not ordered abolition of PCGG

No order abolishing the Presidential Commission on Good Government has been signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed the order abolishing the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG).

A YouTube video, whose title in Filipino translates to, “Just in, it has been signed! Only PBBM can do this! Aquino and Dilawan cry. PCGG will be abolished” has Filipino text in its thumbnail that in English translates to: “Finally! Abolished! This is the shocking order of the president” and “PCGG is abolished already!”

Rating: FALSE

Why did we fact-check this: The post containing the claim has 35,340 views as of writing.

The facts: No order has been signed by the President providing for the abolition of the said office. No such order can be found in the list of administrative orders (AO) and executive orders (EO) signed by Marcos since he took his office.

Here’s a list of offices abolished, following his signed orders:

Claims about the abolition of the PCGG started to spread in August 2022 following Marcos’ proposal to “rightsize” the government. He mentioned this during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) without any specific office mentioned, however.

A House bill that seeks to abolish the PCGG is still pending at the committee level after its first reading on September 1, 2022. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

