Ombudsman orders preventive suspension of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

HOT SEAT. Mayor Alice Leal Guo answers questions from senators during the continuation of the public hearing on the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator facility in Bamban, Tarlac, on May 22, 2024.

The Ombudsman's order stems from the complaint filed by the DILG against Guo and other officials over grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the preventive suspension of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo over the complaint filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In an order dated May 31, but was released on June 3, Ombudsman Samuel Martires granted the DILG’s prayer for preventive suspension against Guo. The Ombudsman also suspended Edwin Ocampo, Bamban’s business permit and licensing officer, and Adenn Sigua, the town’s municipal legal officer.

The three were suspended without pay during the period of the probe until its completion, but will not exceed six months.

The Ombudsman’s order stemmed from the complaint filed by the DILG against Guo and other officials over grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

According to the Ombudsman, they found sufficient grounds to suspend the three because there was strong evidence of their guilt. The office added that the complaints against the three “may warrant their removal from the service” and “their continued stay in office may prejudice the investigation of the case filed against them.”

Preventive suspension is a standard practice in investigations involving public officials to ensure the fairness of the probe, and to avoid the possibility of officials influencing the investigation through their position.

On Saturday, June 1, DILG Undersecretary for External, Legal and Legislative Affairs Juan Victor Llamas told Rappler that the interior department filed the complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman on May 24. Llamas said their complaint against the Bamban mayor falls under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act or Republic Act 3019.

However, the graft complaint was not mentioned in the Ombudsman’s order that ordered Guo’s suspension.

Prior to the complaint, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said in May that they recommended the suspension of the Bamban mayor to the Office of the Ombudsman. The DILG sent a report to the Ombudsman citing “troubling findings of serious illegal acts which may have severe legal implications.”

Abalos said their agency has no suspension powers, which is why they reached out to the Ombudsman. Ombudsman Samuel Martires said they did not receive a recommendation, but rather a fact-finding report. Martires later suggested to the DILG to instead file a complaint.

Guo is currently in hot water because of her alleged links to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated, which was raided by authorities in March this year due to complaints of human trafficking and serious illegal detention.

When the issues on POGOs reached the Senate, lawmakers flagged Guo’s shady background. Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros even raised the question of whether Guo was an “asset” planted by China to infiltrate local politics. The mayor also claimed in one of the public hearings that she couldn’t remember basic details about her life. – Rappler.com