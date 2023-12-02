QUIZ: Refresh your memory on the biggest moments in Philippine politics in 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

How well do you remember the twists and turns in Philippine politics in 2023?

MANILA, Philippines – 2023 has been a dramatic year for Philippine politics, as government officials navigated contentious policies and alliances.

As we wrap up 2023, let’s look back at the biggest headlines in the political arena by taking the quiz below. Select or type the best answer and click “Choose” to submit.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3></h3><p><p><em>Kung sino man kumokontra sa confidential funds ay kumokontra sa kapayapaan. Kung sino ang kumokontra sa kapayapaan ay _____.</em></p><p>(Whoever is against confidential funds is against peace. Whoever is against peace is ____)</p></p><ul><li>Kalaban ng tatay ko (Enemy of my father) </li><li>Kalaban ng Diyos (Enemy of God)</li><li>Kalaban ng bayan (Enemy of the state)</li><li>Kalaban ng mga Pilipino (Enemy of the Filipino) </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3></h3><p><p>Which event was excluded from the list of holidays in 2024? </p></p><ul><li>EDSA People Power Revolution</li><li>National Heroes Day</li><li>Bonifacio Day</li><li>Ninoy Aquino Day</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p>Name one of two lawmakers who got stripped of their deputy speaker positions.</p></p><ul><li>Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo</li><li>Gloria Arroyo</li><li>Isidro Ungab</li><li>Ungab</li><li>GMA</li><li>Gloria Arroyo</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><em>“Mahiya naman tayo bilang Pilipino. Ipapasa pa raw ‘yung ICC resolution na pakialaman tayo ng mga dayuhan….”</em></p><p>(We should be ashamed as Filipinos. They might pass a resolution on the ICC that we will allow foreigners to interfere….)</p></p><ul><li>Imee Marcos</li><li>Imee</li><li>Marcos</li><li>Senator Imee Marcos</li><li>Senator Imee</li><li>Senator Marcos</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">What SONA 2023 promise did President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. fulfill to “address the root cause of conflict in the countryside?”</span></p></p><ul><li>Resuming peace talks with communist rebels</li><li>Amnesty to rebels</li><li>Criminalizing red-tagging</li><li>Increased funding for NTF-ELCAC</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">How many days did it take the Office of the Vice President to spend P125 million worth of confidential funds in 2022, according to the Commission on Audit?</span></p></p><ul><li>11 days</li><li>Eleven days</li><li>11</li><li>eleven</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p>Who is the government official who was forced to resign over a Facebook post that questioned President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s controversial price cap on some rice products?</p></p><ul><li>Cielo Magno </li><li>Cielo </li><li>Magno</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3></h3><p><p>Which country hosted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first overseas trip in 2023?</p></p><ul><li>United States</li><li>Indonesia</li><li>Japan</li><li>China</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">Who is the first full-time agriculture secretary of the Marcos Jr. administration?</span></p></p><ul><li>Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. </li><li>Laurel </li><li>Tiu Laurel </li><li>Francisco Tiu Laurel</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">How many years did former senator Leila de Lima spend in a detention facility in Camp Crame before being released on bail?</span></p></p><ul><li>Six years </li><li>6 years</li><li>Six</li><li>6</li></ul></section>

