QUIZ: Refresh your memory on the biggest moments in Philippine politics in 2023

<p><em>Kung sino man kumokontra sa confidential funds ay kumokontra sa kapayapaan. Kung sino ang kumokontra sa kapayapaan ay _____.</em></p><p>(Whoever is against confidential funds is against peace. Whoever is against peace is ____)</p> Kalaban ng tatay ko (Enemy of my father)

Kalaban ng Diyos (Enemy of God)

Kalaban ng bayan (Enemy of the state)

Kalaban ng mga Pilipino (Enemy of the Filipino)

<p>Which event was excluded from the list of holidays in 2024? </p> EDSA People Power Revolution

National Heroes Day

Bonifacio Day

Ninoy Aquino Day

<p>Name one of two lawmakers who got stripped of their deputy speaker positions.</p> Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo

Gloria Arroyo

Isidro Ungab

Ungab

GMA

Gloria Arroyo

<p><em>“Mahiya naman tayo bilang Pilipino. Ipapasa pa raw ‘yung ICC resolution na pakialaman tayo ng mga dayuhan….”</em></p><p>(We should be ashamed as Filipinos. They might pass a resolution on the ICC that we will allow foreigners to interfere….)</p> Imee Marcos

Imee

Marcos

Senator Imee Marcos

Senator Imee

Senator Marcos

<p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">What SONA 2023 promise did President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. fulfill to “address the root cause of conflict in the countryside?”</span></p> Resuming peace talks with communist rebels

Amnesty to rebels

Criminalizing red-tagging

Increased funding for NTF-ELCAC

<p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">How many days did it take the Office of the Vice President to spend P125 million worth of confidential funds in 2022, according to the Commission on Audit?</span></p> 11 days

Eleven days

11

eleven

<p>Who is the government official who was forced to resign over a Facebook post that questioned President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s controversial price cap on some rice products?</p> Cielo Magno

Cielo

Magno

<p>Which country hosted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first overseas trip in 2023?</p> United States

Indonesia

Japan

China

<p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">Who is the first full-time agriculture secretary of the Marcos Jr. administration?</span></p> Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

Laurel

Tiu Laurel

Francisco Tiu Laurel