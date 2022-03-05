Ayala offers full-time benefits, DLSU scholarships for SEAG, Asiad, Olympic hopefuls

WORLD-CLASS SUPPORT. The Ayala Group announces the Atletang Ayala program for Filipino athletes contending for top international competitions, including the Olympics.

The 'Atletang Ayala' program hopes to help national athletes aiming to boost not only their sporting campaigns but also their careers beyond sports

MANILA, Philippines – The Ayala Group is doing its part to support Filipino athlete hopefuls for the 2024 Paris Olympics by kickstarting the “Atletang Ayala” program, which aims to “provide holistic support” for the country’s top athletes.

Under the program set by the Ayala Center for Excellence in Sports (ACES), participating Ayala Group companies will provide full-time benefits to national athletes trying to qualify for the 2022 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, 2022 Asian Games, and 2024 Olympics.

Qualified athletes may also avail of free De La Salle University enrollment in selected courses if they wish to continue their education, as well as free access to the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite for training.

The program will be formally launched after the Ayala Group has selected eight athletes for its inaugural class.

“We are excited to open the program application process to all qualified national athletes, and look forward to working with them to advance their athletic careers,” said ACES program director Jan Bengzon.

“At the same time, we would also like to work with them to advance their careers beyond sports,” he added.

Per the company’s statement, “Atletang Ayala athletes will be offered a yearly contract that provides for the above benefits and can be renewed annually until the 2024 Olympics, contingent on the attainment of clear performance measures.”

“The success of this program will not be determined by the number of athletes who bring back medals, but by the impact these young men and women will have in their communities as they aspire to reach the pinnacle of their respective sports on the global stage,” Bengzon said.

The “Atletang Ayala” program is an overall expansion of the Ayala Group’s initiative to help track and field athletes in 2018.

That year, the company inaugurated the Vermosa Sports Hub, complete with a running oval certified by the World Athletics (WA) top governing body, and gave initial access to the country’s top track and field bets.

Interested applicants for Atletang Ayala are encouraged to apply by filling in the form at the following link: https://bit.ly/AtletangAyala.

Deadline for application is on March 18, 2022. – Rappler.com