Eumir Marcial inches closer to Asian Games boxing medal, John Marvin exits after stoppage loss

WINNER. The Philippines' Eumir Marcial in action during the men's boxing competition of the 19th Asian Games.

Tokyo Olympics boxing bronze medalist Eumir Marcial advances to the quarterfinals on the same day John Marvin gets the boot in the Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial kept the Philippines’ flickering hopes for a boxing medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China alive as another bet bowed out on Friday, September 29.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s 80kg class after a unanimous decision win over Vietnam’s Manh Cuong Nguyen on the same day teammate John Marvin got the boot.

Marcial dominated all three rounds and earned scores of 30-24, 30-25, 30-26, 30-26, 30-27.

It was not as electrifying as the previous time Marcial beat Nguyen when the Filipino demolished the Vietnamese through a first-round knockout to capture the gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

But Marcial still proved to be the superior fighter as he moved on the cusp of a guaranteed bronze medal, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Thailand’s Weerapon Jongjoho on October 4 at the Hangzhou Gymnasium.

Marvin did not have the same luck as Marcial.

Just mere minutes after Marcial triumphed, Marvin absorbed a first-round stoppage loss to South Korea’s Jeong Jae-min in their men’s 92kg quarterfinal.

Floored by an overhand right with a minute left, Marvin still managed to stand up and expressed his desire to continue but the referee halted the fight.

Eight of the 10 Filipino boxers in Hangzhou have been eliminated, with Tokyo Games silver medalist Nesthy Petecio dropping her opening bout on Friday.

Petecio absorbed a split decision loss to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu Ting in the women’s 57kg division as she joined Aira Villegas, Mark Ashley Fajardo, Irish Magno, Aaron Jude Bado, Riza Pasuit, and Marjon Pianar in the exits.

Only Marcial and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam remain in contention.

Paalam will gun for a quarterfinal spot as he faces Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seiitbek-Uul in the men’s 57kg category on Saturday. – Rappler.com