John Marvin punches quarterfinal ticket in Asian Games boxing, Mark Fajardo gets boot

STRAIGHT. The Philippines' John Marvin in action during the 19th Asian Games men's boxing competition.

John Marvin becomes the first Filipino boxer to reach the Asian Games quarterfinals, while Mark Fajardo bows out after a sensational debut

MANILA, Philippines – John Marvin became the first Filipino boxer to reach the quarterfinals in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China after earning a stoppage win on Wednesday, September 27.

A silver medalists in the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships, Marvin trounced Nepal’s Rabin via referee stoppage in their round of 16 bout in the men’s 92kg division at the Hangzhou Gymnasium.

Israeli referee Boris Svyatocha halted the fight with a minute left in the second round following a pair of standing eight counts on Rabin, who got rocked by a barrage of head shots from Marvin.

Marvin will face South Korea’s Jeong Jae-min in the quarterfinals on Friday, September 29, with another win securing the Filipino at least a bronze medal.

Earlier in the day, Mark Ashley Fajardo failed to ride on the momentum of his rousing Asian Games debut as he got the boot in the men’s 63.5kg class after a unanimous decision loss to home bet Wang Xiangyang of China.

Fajardo opened his campaign on Sunday with a sensational first-round knockout of Bhutan’s Dorji Wangdi in their round of 32 bout that lasted only under 20 seconds.

But Wang proved to be rock solid as he owned all three rounds against Fajardo to advance to the quarterfinals.

Fajardo became the fourth Filipino boxer to get eliminated in Huangzhou, joining Irish Magno (women’s 54kg), Aaron Jude Bado (men’s 51kg), and Aira Villegas (women’s 50kg).

Riza Pasuit (women’s 60kg) and Marjon Pianar (men’s 71kg) see action for the first time on Thursday, while Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio (women’s 57kg) begins her medal quest on Friday. – Rappler.com