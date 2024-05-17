More medal chances as Carlos Yulo reaches 5 apparatus finals in Asian championships

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ELITE. Carlos Yulo in action for the Philippines in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Fresh from finally capturing the elusive individual all-around gold, Carlos Yulo advances to the finals of five of six apparatuses in the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo will get a crack at more medals in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as he reached five apparatus finals following the qualification on Thursday, May 16.

Fresh from finally capturing the individual all-around gold that eluded him in the past two editions, Yulo advanced to the finals of floor exercise, vault, parallel bars, still rings, and horizontal bar.

Yulo stamped his class in his pet events as he topped the floor exercise and vault – apparatuses where his teammates John Ivan Cruz and Juancho Miguel Besana also qualified for the finals.

Showing his readiness for the Paris Olympics, Yulo wound up as the top qualifier in floor exercise with hardly any resistance, posting 15.233 points to finish ahead of Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi (14.7 points) and Cruz (14.3 points).

It was the same in the vault, where Yulo earned over half a point higher than the second-best qualifier with an average of 15.066 points as he posted 15.433 and 14.7 points in his first and second vaults, respectively.

Uzbekistan’s Abdulaziz Mirvaliev landed second with 14.533 points, while Besana got third with 14.483 points.

Yulo placed fourth in parallel bars with 14.233 points, fourth in still rings with 14.033 points, and seventh in horizontal bar with 13.5 points.

It was only in pommel horse where Yulo failed to make the final as he tallied 12.866 points for 17th place – with only the top eight gymnasts in each apparatus advancing.

Yulo is expected to once again dominate the medal tally after emerging as the best performing male gymnast in the last two editions of the Asian championships.

Last year in Singapore, Yulo shone in the continental showpiece with three golds, one silver, and one bronze.

The apparatus finals are set on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19. – Rappler.com