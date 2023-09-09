Luka Doncic repays Filipinos’ fervent love, gifts lucky fans

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THREE. Luka Doncic in action for Slovenia against Italy in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

A couple of lucky fans return home with personal items from Luka Doncic after he propelled Slovenia to seventh place in the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Luka Doncic left his Filipino supporters not just fond memories but also valuable memorabilia.

A couple of lucky fans returned home with personal items from Doncic after he propelled Slovenia to seventh place in the FIBA World Cup following an 89-85 win over Italy at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, September 9.

Doncic threw his game-worn shoes to fans in the stands and also gave his Player of the Game trophy to Filipino basketball player Prince Rivero.

Rivero and his partner caught the attention of Doncic with a sign showing that they named their son after the Dallas Mavericks hotshot.

While it was not the Manila trip Doncic envisioned for Slovenia as the team came into the World Cup with medal aspirations, his short visit in the country brought joy to his avid supporters.

Arguably the biggest star in this World Cup, the four-time All-NBA First Team member played before packed crowds, with fans serenading him with oohs and aahs for every ridiculous shot he made and fancy dime he dished out.

“You know, I really appreciate the love. It’s been amazing. So many fans support me,” Doncic said right after his first game in Manila Thursday night.

Even after Slovenia got eliminated by Canada in the quarterfinals, people still came in droves to watch Doncic – taking advantage of possibly the only time the NBA megastar will see action in a competitive game in Manila.

Doncic repaid the love with a 29-point, 10-rebound, 8-assist effort against Italy as Slovenia wrapped up its campaign on a high note.

“We had amazing support. Thanks to the fans who supported us, who made us feel like we play at home. I know that it is mostly because of Luka but we’re taking advantage of this,” said Slovenia head coach Aleksander Sekulic.

“Filipino fans, they’re incredible. We did not know that we have so much fans here,” said Slovenian shooting guard Zoran Dragic.

Doncic enjoyed a historic World Cup debut.

He became the 12th player in history to score at least 200 points in a single World Cup, joining the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Oscar Schmidt, Drazen Petrovic, Luis Scola, and Kevin Durant.

Doncic is also the first player to record at least 200 points, 50 rebounds, and 40 assists in a single World Cup over the last 30 years. – Rappler.com