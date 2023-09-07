LIVE UPDATES: Canada vs Serbia – FIBA World Cup 2023 semifinals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Canada and Serbia dispute a prized spot in the FIBA World Cup championship game as they lock horns in a sudden-death semifinal

MANILA, Philippines – One has been to the last dance of the FIBA World Cup, the other has never made it this far.

Canada and Serbia dispute a prized spot in the championship game as they lock horns in a sudden death semifinal at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, September 8.

Reaching the final four for the first time in World Cup history, the Canadians look to extend their stellar run by overcoming a hungry Serbian side seeking to complete its unfinished business after a silver finish in the 2014 edition.

Save for its surprising loss to Brazil in the second round, Canada has been a steady force in this World Cup, winning all of its four games against European squads (France, Latvia, Spain, and Slovenia) by an average of 17.5 points.

At the forefront of the Canadian attack is All-NBA First Team member Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who enters the semifinals with norms of 25 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.7 steals.

Six more NBA players represent Canada: RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Kelly Olynyk, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Dwight Powell.

While Serbia has only two NBA players in its roster – the fewest among all semifinalists – in Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jovic, it boasts of a laundry list of success on the world stage.

The Orlovia have been to the semifinals in three of the last World Cups, placing fourth in 2010 and bagging silver in 2014.

Its quarterfinal ouster of erstwhile unbeaten Lithuania provides further proof that Serbia is just as dangerous as any of the three other remaining squads.

Bogdanovic leads the way for Serbia with 18.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals.

Game time is 4:45 pm, before the USA and Germany tangle in the opposite semifinal bracket at 8:40 pm. – Rappler.com