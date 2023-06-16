Undefeated La Salle rolls past Letran; Perpetual escapes FEU to complete FilOil semis cast

ON A ROLL. La Salle stalwarts (from left) Even Nelle, Mike Phillips, and CJ Austria in preseason basketball action.

La Salle and Perpetual post contrasting quarterfinal wins as they arrange semifinal showdowns with NU and UP, respectively, in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers and the Perpetual Help Altas completed the semifinal cast of the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after posting contrasting quarterfinal wins against the Letran Knights and the FEU Tamaraws, respectively, on Friday, June 16.

Kevin Quiambao showed the way for the Green Archers as they rolled past the Knights, 101-79, and kept their undefeated run going in the preseason tournament.

Quiambao delivered 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists off the bench, while Mark Nonoy also came up huge for La Salle with 18 markers built on four long bombs.

Evan Nelle, meanwhile, hardly looked like he missed a beat in his return from an injury as he filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in the 22-point drubbing.

On the other side, Kurt Reyson topscored for the Knights yet again with 17 points, while big men Kobe Monje and Paolo Javillonar added 11 and 10, respectively.

In the curtain-raiser, Arthur Roque put on a show for the Altas as they eked out a thrilling 74-73 escape over the Tamaraws.

Roque erupted for 27 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting, along with a perfect 9-of-9 clip from the foul line.

With the Tamaraws up by 1, 71-70, John Paul Boral and Roque knocked down four consecutive crucial free throws to give the Altas the lead with only 12 seconds remaining.

FEU’s Xyrus Torres and Royce Alforque had two opportunities to tie the ball game and potentially send it into overtime in the following play, but they both failed to connect on their attempts from beyond the arc.

Boral backstopped Roque in the hard-fought win with 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks.

For the Tamaraws, Aeron Bagunu led the charge with 14 points, while Torres and Cholo Anonuevo scored 12 each.

La Salle takes on the NU Bulldogs, while Perpetual faces off with the UP Fighting Maroons in the knockout semifinals on Monday, June 19.

The Scores

First Game

Perpetual 74 – Roque 27, Boral 15, Pagaran 9, Razon 8, Abis 5, Nitura 3, Ferreras 3, Nunez 2, Sevilla 2, Barcuma 0, Ramirez 0.

FEU 73 – Bagunu 14, Torres 12, Anonuevo 12, Montemayor 11, Alforque 8, Faty 7, Sleat 7, Pasaol 2, Tempra 0, Ona 0, Felipe 0.

Quarters: 17-25, 39-40, 53-60, 74-73.

Second Game

La Salle 101 – Quiambao 23, Nonoy 18, Nelle 12, Austria 7, Macalalag 6, Manuel 6, Policarpio 6, Phillips M. 6, David 4, Abadam 4, Gollena 4, Nwankwo 2, Cortez 2, Escandor 1.

Letran 79 – Reyson 17, Monje 11, Javillonar 10, Cuajao 9, Tolentino 9, Galoy 7, Santos 6, Bojorcelo 4, Morales 2, Guarino 2, Nunag 2, Bautista 0, Brillantes 0, Go 0.

Quarters: 23-18, 52-45, 74-61, 101-79.

– Rappler.com