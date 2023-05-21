Quiambao leads La Salle anew in FilOil rout of UE; Adamson pummels CEU

BUILT DIFFERENT. La Salle forward Kevin Quiambao drives the ball past the UP defense in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

La Salle's Kevin Quiambao tallies a 14-point, 10-board, 3-assist, 2-block line in just 16 minutes as the Archers rout the UE Red Warriors in FilOil preseason action

MANILA, Philippines – The undefeated La Salle Green Archers cruised to their fifth straight win in the 2023 FilOil Preseason Cup with a 100-86 rout of the UE Red Warriors on Sunday, May 21.

La Salle once again leaned on the national team-worthy prowess of star forward Kevin Quiambao, who led the win with 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks in just under 17 minutes off the bench.

Prospect Archers Joshua David and Francis Escandor scored 11 apiece, while Ben Phillips filled in for his younger brother Michael’s absence with 8 points and 8 boards in just 13 minutes as a starter.

New leading scorer Noy Remogat kept up his hot streak in the loss that sent UE down to a 2-3 slate, pumping out a game-high 23 points on 7-of-17 shooting in just 27 minutes, while the rest of the starting lineup each breached double-digit scoring.

Meanwhile, the Adamson Soaring Falcons evened out their record at 3-3 with a 93-68 pummeling of the CEU Scorpions, led by 14 points from prospect sniper Matty Erolon.

Didat Hanapi and Vince Magbuhos with 11 points apiece paced the Soaring Falcons, still playing without leader Jerom Lastimosa, while Matthew Montebon added 10 points, 8 boards, and 4 assists.

Ronrei Tolentino led all scorers in the losing effort with 18 points, as CEU dropped to 1-3 for the season.

Perpetual, EAC pull off clutch wins

In the day’s curtain-raiser, the Perpetual Help Altas edged the JRU Heavy Bombers, 80-78, to extend their lead over the NCAA bracket with a surprising 5-1 record.

Arthur Roque, who has been going off for the Altas in the concurrent PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, posted his best game in the FilOil tournament with 24 points off the bench on a stellar 5-of-7 clip from three. John Paul Boral was a distant second in the win with 11.

Shawn Argente paced JRU’s honest effort with 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals on the way down to a 1-3 slate, while gunner Ry dela Rosa led the bench with 12 points on a 3-of-9 clip from deep.

Lastly, the EAC Generals also pulled off a gutsy escape over the Mapua Cardinals, 78-75, thanks to a balanced effort led by 11 points apiece from Joshua Tolentino and Andrey Doria.

Erlan Umpad added 10 points as EAC rose to a 2-2 record, while Mapua slipped to 3-2.

Returning guard Clint Escamis tallied a game-high 17 points for the Cardinals with 4 dimes and 3 boards as veteran big man Warren Bonifacio churned out a 14-point, 11-board double-double. – Rappler.com