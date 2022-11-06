HERO. Gryann Mendoza saves the day for TNT by sinking the game-winner at the buzzer.

TNT captures its fifth championship of the second PBA 3x3 season after a nail-biting finals win over Platinum Karaoke

MANILA, Philippines – TNT stamped its class in the PBA 3×3 anew as it opened the Second Conference with another championship after ruling Leg 1 at the Robinsons Antipolo on Sunday, November 6.

Gryann Mendoza hit the game-winning deuce at the buzzer to propel the Tropang Giga to a thrilling 17-15 win over Platinum Karaoke for their fifth title in the second season.

TNT reigned in Legs 1, 5, and 6 of the First Conference and captured the grand championship following a 20-17 victory over the same Platinum Karaoke side.

Platinum Karaoke earned a crack at redemption after Nico Salva knotted the score at 15-15 only to witness Mendoza clinch the win and the top purse of P100,000 for the Tropang Giga.

Almond Vosotros led the way for TNT with 8 points – all on two-pointers – while Lervin Flores chalked up 5 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Mendoza chimed in 4 points and 5 rebounds.

Brandon Bates and Terrence Tumalip posted identical numbers of 5 points and 6 rebounds for Platinum Karaoke, which settled for P50,000 as it remained without a title this season.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra secured its first podium finish of the season after placing third following a 21-13 win over Cavitex.

Donald Gumaru showed the way with 10 points, while Dennice Villamor netted 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Gin Kings pocketed P30,000. – Rappler.com