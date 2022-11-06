Sports
Sports
Philippine basketball

TNT repeats over Platinum Karaoke for another PBA 3×3 title

Delfin Dioquino
TNT repeats over Platinum Karaoke for another PBA 3×3 title

HERO. Gryann Mendoza saves the day for TNT by sinking the game-winner at the buzzer.

PBA Images

TNT captures its fifth championship of the second PBA 3x3 season after a nail-biting finals win over Platinum Karaoke

MANILA, Philippines – TNT stamped its class in the PBA 3×3 anew as it opened the Second Conference with another championship after ruling Leg 1 at the Robinsons Antipolo on Sunday, November 6.

Gryann Mendoza hit the game-winning deuce at the buzzer to propel the Tropang Giga to a thrilling 17-15 win over Platinum Karaoke for their fifth title in the second season.

TNT reigned in Legs 1, 5, and 6 of the First Conference and captured the grand championship following a 20-17 victory over the same Platinum Karaoke side.

Platinum Karaoke earned a crack at redemption after Nico Salva knotted the score at 15-15 only to witness Mendoza clinch the win and the top purse of P100,000 for the Tropang Giga.

Almond Vosotros led the way for TNT with 8 points – all on two-pointers – while Lervin Flores chalked up 5 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Mendoza chimed in 4 points and 5 rebounds.

Brandon Bates and Terrence Tumalip posted identical numbers of 5 points and 6 rebounds for Platinum Karaoke, which settled for P50,000 as it remained without a title this season.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra secured its first podium finish of the season after placing third following a 21-13 win over Cavitex.

Donald Gumaru showed the way with 10 points, while Dennice Villamor netted 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Gin Kings pocketed P30,000. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Philippine basketball

3x3 Basketball

PBA 3x3