Ange Kouame headed to France after helping Gilas Pilipinas recapture Asian Games throne

GOLD. Gilas Pilipinas players June Mar Fajardo, Ange Kouame, and Kevin Alas celebrate during the medal ceremony in the 19th Asian Games.

Gilas Pilipinas big man Ange Kouame is set to play for UB Chartres Metropole in French league Nationale Masculine 1

MANILA, Philippines – France awaits Gilas Pilipinas big man Ange Kouame.

After helping the Philippines capture the men’s basketball crown in the Asian Games for the first time since 1962, Kouame is headed to Europe as he signed with French club UB Chartres Metropole.

Chartres – which plays in Nationale Masculine 1, the third tier of French basketball – announced its addition of the 6-foot-10 center in September.

Kouame played a significant role as the Philippines put the cuffs on erstwhile unbeaten Jordan in the championship game on Friday, October 6.

A three-time UAAP champion with Ateneo, Kouame turned in his best Asian Games performance in the 70-60 victory over the Falcons, churning out 14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks in 20 minutes of action.

He anchored the Filipinos’ defense that contained Jordan slotmen Ahmad Al Dwairi (8 points) and John Bohannon (2 points) after the two scored in double figures in their 25-point win over the Philippines in the group stage.

Overall, Kouame averaged 7.4 points, 6.1 points, 1.6 steals, 1.1 blocks in seven games.

Kouame is the latest Gilas Pilipinas big man to take his act overseas, joining Kai Sotto and AJ Edu, who signed with squads in the Japan B. League. – Rappler.com