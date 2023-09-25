This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RUN. Bismarck Lina in action for Gilas Boys in the 2018 FIBA U18 Asian Championship.

Collegiate players Bryan Sajonia and Bismarck Lina show the way as Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 go up 1-0 in Asian Games men's 3x3 basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 aced its first test in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, after claiming a 13-8 win over Jordan in men’s 3×3 basketball on Monday, September 25.

Bryan Sajonia produced 6 points and 8 rebounds to show the way for the Filipinos, who pulled away early to go up 1-0 in Pool A.

Jordan still held on to a slim 2-1 lead before Sajonia erupted for 6 points in a 10-3 run that firmly put the Philippines in the front seat en route to the convincing victory.

Bismarck Lina scattered all of his 4 points during that stretch as he also delivered 6 rebounds.

John Rey Pasaol put up 2 points and Justine Sanchez added 1 point.

Adham had 3 points and 4 rebounds for Jordan.

Sajonia, Lina, and Sanchez were tapped to represent the Philippines in the Asian Games as they are currently serving a year of residency before suiting up for their new schools.

Lina and Sajonia transferred to San Beda after leaving UP and FEU, respectively, while Sanchez parted ways with San Beda and joined Saint Benilde.

Up next for Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 is Chinese Taipei on Tuesday, September 26. – Rappler.com