Tim Cone, Brownlee banner Gilas Pilipinas roster in Asian Games

WINNING TANDEM. Ginebra coach Tim Cone and naturalized player Justin Brownlee team up for the Asian Games in China.

With Chot Reyes’ ‘blessing,’ Tim Cone takes over the national head coaching duties for a retooled Gilas Pilipinas squad led by Justin Brownlee in the Asian Games in China this September

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone teams up again with champion import Justin Brownlee.

Cone will call the shots for a retooled Gilas Pilipinas squad that will be led by Justin Brownlee in the 19th Asian Games set to tip off on September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the PBA made the announcement on Thursday, September 7, noting that they’re still “trying to put together” the final lineup.

Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson will no longer be around for the Asian Games, as well as the Filipino imports playing in Japan and Korea, including Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto, and Rhenz Abando.

“I talked to Chot and he gave me his blessings,” said Cone of Reyes, who “stepped aside” following Gilas Pilipinas’ FIBA World Cup campaign, where the country finished 24th out of 32 teams.

Cone will be assisted by Richard del Rosario, Jong Uichico, Josh Reyes, and LA Tenorio.

Brownlee, the naturalized player who had committed to play for the Asian Games since July, will be joined by the “usual suspects” like June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, and Japeth Aguilar, the SBP and PBA officials said.

“He’s still recovering but he’s back on court,” Cone said of Brownlee, who has been dealing with an ankle injury. “We’re assuming that he’s 100%. He makes people around him better… we’re looking forward to see him in that stage.”

Naturalized player and former Ateneo standout Ange Kouame will also be tapped. But there will be no UAAP and NCAA players in the roster, said Cone, with the local collegiate leagues also set to kick off soon.

Having notable changes from the original team list submitted last July 25, the Philippine Olympic Committee informed the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) of the lineup updates through an online pre-delegation meeting held last Wednesday, September 6.

Cone will reprise a role he last had in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games hosted by the Philippines, where Gilas cruised to the gold medal.

The American coach first steered the Nationals, dubbed the Philippine Centennial Team, to a bronze-medal finish at the 1998 Asiad held in Bangkok.

Much like this edition’s team, majority of the players in that squad came from one PBA team, the Alaska Aces, led by Johnny Abarrientos, Kenneth Duremdes, and Jojo Lastimosa.

The team was complemented by other star players like Alvin Patrimonio, Andy Seigle, Dennis Espino, and Vergel Meneses.

In the 2018 Asian Games, the Philippines was represented by the core of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters coached by Yeng Guiao, and reinforced by Jordan Clarkson, where they finished fifth. — Rappler.com