GAME SCHEDULE: Gilas Pilipinas at 19th Asian Games

Gilas Pilipinas will field teams for men's and women's 5-on-5 basketball and men's and women's 3x3 basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas gets a crack at multiple medals as it competes in all four basketball competitions in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Over the next two weeks, teams will duke it out in men’s and women’s 5-on-5 basketball and men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball.

The Philippines looks to end its 25-year medal drought in the sport, with its last podium finish coming in 1998 when it won bronze in men’s 5-on-5 basketball.

Here is the schedule:

Men’s 5-on-5 basketball

1:30 pm, September 26, Tuesday – Philippines vs Bahrain

11 am, September 28, Thursday – Philippines vs Thailand

5:30 pm, September 30, Saturday – Philippines vs Jordan

Women’s 5-on-5 basketball

5:30 pm, September 27, Wednesday – Philippines vs Kazakhstan

1:30 pm, September 29, Friday – Philippines vs Hong Kong

5:30 pm, October 1, Sunday – Philippines vs Japan

Men’s 3×3 basketball

1 pm, September 25, Monday – Philippines vs Jordan

5 pm, September 26, Tuesday – Philippines vs Chinese Taipei

4:20 pm, September 27, Wednesday – Philippines vs Hong Kong

4:20 pm, September 29, Friday – Philippines vs Mongolia

Women’s 3×3 basketball

7:25 pm, September 25, Monday – Philippines vs Jordan

3:30 pm, September 27, Wednesday – Philippines vs Hong Kong

1:50 pm, September 29, Friday – Philippines vs Mongolia

– Rappler.com