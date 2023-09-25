This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ATTACK. Louna Ozar in action for Gilas Girls in the 2022 FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship.

Gilas Women 3x3 head coach Pat Aquino tried to bring in two replacements after only two players were left in the team

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Women 3×3 pulled out from the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Monday, September 25, after organizers rejected their appeal for two replacement players.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said in a statement that head coach Pat Aquino submitted a list of 13 women’s 3×3 players for the continental tiff but only two – Camille Nolasco and Louna Ozar – agreed to play.

Aquino tried to bring in Cielo Pagdulagan and Marga Villanueva to take the place of Camille Clarin and Angelica Surada only to have their request thumbed down by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC).

“This list was mostly composed of collegiate student-athletes from the UAAP and the US NCAA as eligibility for the event dictated an age requirement of under 23,” said the SBP.

“Unfortunately, all but two players eventually begged off. Not giving up, coach Pat identified two other players to allow us to compete, but like other athletes appealed across different sports, HAGOC denied the appeals.”

Other players in the 13-woman list were Vanessa de Jesus, Ella Fajardo, Kacey dela Rosa, Kristan Yumul, Kennan Ka, Angie Robles, Aurea Gingras, Lexi Marks, and Kayla Padilla.

The Filipinas were supposed to face Jordan on Monday.

In men’s action, Bryan Sajonia and Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 opened their Asian Games campaign on Monday with a 13-8 victory over Jordan. – Rappler.com