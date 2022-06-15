Injury bug bites Gilas Pilipinas anew as Dave Ildefonso misses Korea friendlies

Gilas Pilipinas misses not just Angelo Kouame, but also Dave Ildefonso in its friendly games against Korea

MANILA, Philippines – It is not just Angelo Kouame who will not be around when Gilas Pilipinas visits Korea for a set of friendly games.

Dave Ildefonso will also sit out the tuneup games due to an ankle injury, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Wednesday, June 15.

Kouame suffered a meniscal sprain and a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear, injuries that will likely keep him out until the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers later this June.

The absence of the two Ateneo stalwarts leaves a gaping hole in experience and firepower for a rejigged national team that features newcomers Rhenz Abando and Kevin Quiambao.

Ildefonso donned the national colors in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers last year, while Kouame has been a fixture for Gilas Pilipinas, taking part in the Asia Cup Qualifiers, Olympic Qualifying Tournament, and World Cup Qualifiers.

Expected to show the way for the Philippines against Korea are mainstays Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and William Navarro.

Gilas Pilipinas swept Korea in the Asia Cup Qualifiers, but the Koreans are bent on exacting revenge at their own turf as they look to pounce on the shorthanded Filipinos.

The two friendly matches will be staged in Gyeonggi-do on June 17 and 18. – Rappler.com