Gilas needs ‘superhuman effort’ for Olympic bid as Asian teams bulk up for World Cup

Gilas Pilipinas will have its work cut out in the FIBA World Cup as other Asian squads bolster their rosters with NBA talent

MANILA, Philippines – Chot Reyes said Gilas Pilipinas needs to put together a “superhuman effort” in its bid for a Paris Games berth as other Asian countries beef up their rosters for the FIBA World Cup.

Reyes has always stressed that qualifying for Paris is the goal for the Philippines in the global hoops showdown, a feat that can be accomplished by finishing as the best-placed Asian team.

But other Asian squads are pulling out all the stops for that prized Olympic spot, with China naturalizing Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson and Jordan bringing in former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

“They’re taking it seriously as well they should,” said Reyes. “That just makes our job that much more difficult.”

A nine-year NBA veteran with stints for the Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, and Memphis Grizzlies, Anderson gives China a shot in the arm as it battles Serbia, Puerto Rico, and South Sudan in Group B.

Meanwhile, Hollis-Jefferson – who played for the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and Portland Trail Blazers over a six-year NBA career – leads Jordan in a stacked Group C that features Team USA, Greece, and New Zealand.

Gilas Pilipinas, though, will also have NBA talent at its disposal after securing the commitment of Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is expected to join the team in its pocket tournament in China on August 6 – less than three weeks before the Philippines’ World Cup opener against Dominican Republic on August 25.

“It will take a superhuman effort on our part and I hope we can get that done in 18 days,” said Reyes.

Reyes admitted Gilas Pilipinas is at “less than 50 percent” in terms of readiness as the squad waits for Clarkson.

“Jordan Clarkson is such a big part of our team as you can imagine. Him not yet being here obviously is a big factor in our preparation,” Reyes said.

“We are preparing as best we can so that when Jordan comes in, we are able to ramp up and accelerate that preparation to be able to get to near 100 percent in the 18 days he is going to be with us.”

Aside from Dominican Republic, the Philippines will also tangle with Italy and Angola in Group A. – Rappler.com