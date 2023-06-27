Gilas Women yield to mighty 5-time Asia Cup champion Japan by 38

UPHILL BATTLE. Gilas Women forward Jack Animam handles the ball against the Japan defense in the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup

Gilas Pilipinas Women sink to a 0-2 card in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division A after absorbing a 38-point loss to five-time defending champion Japan

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Women lost their second straight game in the group phase of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A, bowing to five-time defending champions Japan, 95-57, on Tuesday, June 27, at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre in Australia.

It is an improvement for the Philippines, having scored only 34 in a 71-point shellacking at the hands of the Australians on Monday.

“I’m happy we came out good this time, not as flat as yesterday,” Gilas Women head coach Pat Aquino said after the game.

“I think Japan is a great team, we just happened to be on the wrong side,” he added.

“We’re happy, I’m happy with the game, hopefully we can continue to get stronger each day.”

Gilas Women had a competitive start against the reigning Olympic silver medalists, even having the lead early in the game 4-2, and were within one, 8-7 with 6:55 left in the first.

However, the Japanese flexed their championship poise and forced a lot of turnovers, while the Filipinos committed some costly unforced ones as well.

The lead widened to 18 by halftime, as Japan wreaked havoc on Gilas Women’s new recruit, Duke University’s Vanessa de Jesus, blitzing her on many instances.

In the third, the Philippines maintained their distance behind the powerhouse team and trailed 66-48 heading to the closing chapter.

Japan dropped a massive 29-9 bomb in the fourth quarter and the Philippines trailed by as many as 38, 93-55, highlighted by successive threes by reserve Aika Hirashita.

De Jesus and Afril Bernardino each scored 12 for the Philippines, while Janine Pontejos added 11.

Himawari Akaho pumped in 16 markers on 5 for 7 shooting, while Mai Yamamoto added 15.

The Akatsuki Japan squad also connected on 18 threes, compared to just 6 for the Philippines.

Up next for the Filipinos is Chinese Taipei, on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Manila time, the loser of the match to be sent to the relegation game.

The loser of the relegation game will then be demoted to Group B.

The Scores

Japan 95 – Akaho 16, Yamamoto 15, Hayashi 11, Hirashita 10, Hoshi 8, Mawuli 7, Miyazaki 6, Asahina 5, Motohashi 5, Okoye 4, Todo 4, Takada 4.

Philippines 57 – Bernardino 12, De Jesus 12, Pontejos 11, Animam 8, Cabinbin 4, Castillo 3, Fajardo 3, Ozar 2, Surada 2, Cacho 0, Clarin 0, Joson 0.

Quarters: 28-14, 49-31, 66-48, 95-57. – Rappler.com