Semis bid denied as Gilas Women suffer heartbreaker to New Zealand in FIBA Asia Cup

Gilas Women run out of steam against New Zealand and find themselves relegated to the battle for fifth as stars Jack Animam and Afril Bernardino endure foul trouble in the fourth quarter

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Women fizzled out and missed out on a semifinal berth in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup after an 83-78 loss to New Zealand at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre in Australia on Friday, June 30.

Still up 69-68 at the end of the third quarter, the Philippines scored only 9 points in the final frame and got relegated to the battle for fifth as stars Jack Animam and Afril Bernardino endured foul trouble.

Animam delivered a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Bernardino stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

But the two veterans, both saddled with four fouls midway through the fourth period, missed significant time away from the court – a stretch that saw the Kiwis build a sufficient lead on the way to the win.

Bernardino sat out from 5:26 minutes to 4:05 minutes left, while Animam got sidelined from 4:05 minutes to 1:59 minutes remaining.

By the time the two shared the court again, New Zealand already mounted an 81-76 lead before Charlisse Leger-Walker delivered a pair of clutch plays that sealed the win for the Tall Ferns.

Leger-Walker, who erupted for 34 points, scored on a layup that gave New Zealand an 83-76 lead with 1:40 minutes left and came away with a crucial steal that prevented Gilas Women from making it a three-point game.

“We just fell short,” said Philippine head coach Pat Aquino.

“That was a good game for us. We competed and we felt that really now, we can compete with the best of the best of Asia, and hopefully when we come back, we’ll be stronger.”

Jhazmin Joson turned in her best performance of the tournament as she backstopped Animam and Bernardino with 15 points after scoring just a combined 4 points in their first three games.

But Gilas Women still lacked firepower to overcome the Tall Ferns, who contained Vanessa de Jesus to a tournament-low 4 points.

De Jesus averaged 18.3 points in the first three games, but New Zealand put the shackles on her as she made just two of her 10 field goals.

Akiene Tera Reed also starred for the Kiwis with 23 points and 7 rebounds, while Penina Davidson churned out 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Gilas Women look to end their campaign on a high note as they tangle with the loser between Australia and Korea in the fifth-place game on Saturday at the same venue.

The Scores

New Zealand 83 – C. Leger-Walker 34, Reed 23, Davidson 10, Tupaea 5, Dalton 4, Beck 3, K. Leger-Walker 2, Tamilo 2, McGoldrick 0, Stockill 0.

Philippines 78 – Bernardino 15, Joson 15, Animam 14, Castillo 9, Cabinbin 7, Pontejos 6, Ozar 4, De Jesus 4, Fajardo 2, Surada 2, Clarin 0.

Quarters: 21-15, 45-41, 68-69, 83-78.

– Rappler.com