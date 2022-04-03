Dwight Ramos sits out again, but Toyama wins back-to-back in B. League

SIDELINED. Dwight Ramos misses his second straight game for Toyama.

Only Dwight Ramos' Toyama emerges victorious as other Japan B. League teams with Filipino imports all absorb losses

MANILA, Philippines – Dwight Ramos remained sidelined, but the Toyama Grouses still reasserted their mastery over the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 92-76, for their second straight win in the Japan B. League on Sunday, April 3.

Ramos also sat out as Toyama gave Yokohama a 90-65 beating on Saturday in the first game of their back-to-back slate.

Julian Mavunga churned out 19 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds in just 19 minutes off the bench to lead four Grouses players in double figures.

Teams with Filipino imports which saw action on Sunday did not have the same luck as Ramos’ Toyama, though, as they all absorbed losses.

Limited to a two-point outing on Saturday, Thirdy Ravena rediscovered his form and fired a team-high 21 points to go with 3 assists, but his San-En NeoPhoenix suffered a 108-81 thrashing from the Osaka Evessa.

San-En, the team with the second-worst record in the B. League at 8-36, slumped into its fifth straight loss.

Kiefer Ravena also redeemed himself from a quiet performance on Saturday by putting up 12 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals only to witness the Shiga Lakestars get demolished by the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 94-78.

Improving to a league-best 39-4 record, Ryukyu enjoyed a lead as big as 21 points en route to dealing Shiga its 15th consecutive defeat.

While the Ravena brothers bounced back, the opposite happened to Kobe Paras as league-worst Niigata Albirex BB fell victim to the Utsunomiya Brex, 92-62.

Paras finished with 13 points, 2 blocks, and 2 assists against Utsunomiya on Saturday but went scoreless this time after missing all of his 6 field goals.

A win also eluded Javi Gomez de Liaño after the Ibaraki Robots surrendered a close verdict to B. League powerhouse Chiba Jets, 87-82.

Gomez de Liaño played only 1:36 minutes as he wrapped up the B. League weekend scoreless in their two games. – Rappler.com