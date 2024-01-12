Dwight Ramos captains Filipino crew in Japan B. League All-Stars

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAPTAIN. Dwight Ramos in action for Levanga Hokkaido in the Japan B. League.

Virtually an all-Filipino squad, the Asia All-Stars led by Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto, and brothers Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena hope to put on a show in the Japan B. League All-Star weekend

OKINAWA, Japan – Gilas Pilipinas guard Dwight Ramos leads the Asia All-Stars against Japan’s best rising hoopsters in a clash of styles to open the Japan B. League All-Star games slated here on Saturday, January 13.

Ramos (Levanga Hokkaido), who was named team captain of the squad, headlines a team composed of eight Filipino players, as well as seven other Asian imports at 12:15 pm, Manila time at the Okinawa Arena, one of the sites of the 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage games.

B. League Asian import pioneer Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix) and brother Kiefer (Shiga Lakes) are set to see action along with Kai Sotto (Yokohama B-Corsairs), RJ Abarrientos (Shinshu Brave Warriors), and Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins).

Carl Tamayo (Ryukyu Golden Kings), Roosevelt Adams (Yamagata Wyverns), and Greg Slaughter (RZ Fukuoka) complete the Philippine contingent.

Jae-Min Yang (Sendai 89ers), Wejia Wang (Akita Northern Happinets), Daesung Lee (Seahorses Mikawa), Min Kug Chang (Nagasaki Velca), Chun-Ting Liu (Aomori Wats), Shengzhe Li (Fukushima Firebonds), and Chuanking Liu (Altiri Chiba) round out the roster.

Led by Kai Toews (Alvark Tokyo), the Rising Stars look to upset the Asian imports with a lineup that includes Allen Hachimura (Gunma Crane Thunders) and Yuta Okada (Kyoto Hannaryz).

Also playing are Hayato Yamaguchi (Ibaraki Robots), Sota Okura (Chiba Jets), Kai King (Yokohama B-Corsairs), Shunsuke Ueda (Toyama Grouses), Ryo Sadohara (Fighting Eagles Nagoya), and Fumiya Iio (Osaka Evessa).

Complementing the roster are Taiki Sumida (Saga Ballooners), Hirohide Araya (Nagasaki Velca), Hugh Watanabe (Ryukyu Golden Kings), Soichiro Inoue (Koshigaya Alphas), Hayato Wakugawa, and Koya Kawamata (Shiga Lakes).

After the All-Star Game, the side events kick off where Abarrientos vie to best his opponents in the Skills Challenge. There will also be three-point and dunk contests.

On Sunday, the B. League U18 All-Star Game gets going at 10:45 am Manila time, before the main event — the league’s best squaring off during the B. League All-Star Game at 2:15 pm Manila time.

Kicking off the All-Star festivities is a meet-and-greet event with the All-Stars at the Grand Mer Resort Hotel on Friday, January 12, where fans have a chance to interact with their idols. — Rappler.com