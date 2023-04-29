Kai Sotto bounces back, helps Hiroshima overwhelm Shimane in B. League

After going scoreless in their previous outing, Kai Sotto notches 12 points as the Hiroshima Dragonflies return to their winning form in the Japan B. League while other Filipino imports also impress

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto redeemed himself from a scoreless outing and helped the Hiroshima Dragonflies make quick work of the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 87-74, in the Japan B. League on Saturday, April 29 at the Matsue City Gymnasium.

After a lackluster performance in their previous loss last Saturday, April 22, where he failed to score for the first time in his B. League career, Sotto went to work early and immediately dropped 7 points in the first quarter alone.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino big man then finished the game with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in a little less than 18 minutes of play as a starter for the Dragonflies.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. stuffed the stat sheet for Hiroshima, which even led by as many as 22 points in the easy win, with 23 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

Ryo Terashima added 15 points, while Naoto Tsuji and Nick Mayo contributed 11 and 10, respectively, for the playoff-bound Dragonflies, who rose to a 40-16 record.

Over at the Hokkai Kita-yale, Dwight Ramos rediscovered his offensive groove and propelled the Levanga Hokkaido to an 81-74 win versus the Sendai 89ers.

Failing to breach double-digit scoring in Hokkaido’s last 7 outings, Ramos went off for a game-high 24 points on a sizzling 5-of-7 clip from three-point land, to go along with 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, and 1 block.

Brock Motum backstopped Ramos with 15 points, while Shawn Long delivered a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds as Hokkaido improved to 18-39.

Aside from Sotto and Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Matthew Wright, and Kiefer Ravena all came to play on Saturday, but their respective teams suffered double-digit losses.

Thirdy had 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal for the San-En NeoPhoenix in their 98-80 loss to the Niigata Albirex BB at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Wright, meanwhile, shot 4-of-9 from long distance to wind up with 15 points, together with 6 assists in the Kyoto Hannaryz’s 80-64 defeat at the hands of the Ray Parks-less Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at the Dolphins Arena.

Finally, Kiefer racked up 14 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in the Shiga Lakes’ 86-74 loss to the Utsunomiya Brex at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

With the losses, San-En (22-35), Kyoto (21-36), and Shiga (13-44) all remained at the bottom half of the B. League standings.

Carl Tamayo was the lone Filipino import in the B.League to not get any playing time as the Ryukyu Golden Kings took down the Osaka Evessa, 75-64. at the Okinawa Arena.

The second-seeded Golden Kings stretched their winning streak to seven games for a 46-11 record. – Rappler.com