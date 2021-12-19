Parks, Nagoya run win streak to 5 with blowout of ice-cold Ramos, Toyama

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Dolphins remain on the upswing after posting a more decisive win over Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses

MANILA, Philippines – The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins continued their great run in the Japan B. League after sweeping their weekend slate against the Toyama Grouses with a 101-75 home rout on Sunday, December 19.

Unlike the teams of many other Filipino imports, Ray Parks’ squad is on the upswing with five straight wins as he finished with a full line of 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Meanwhile, his fellow Fil-Am Dwight Ramos was nowhere near as impactful for the 7-14 Grouses, as he was held to just 2 points on 1-of-7 shooting with 4 assists and 2 steals.

It was a slow-burning rout for the in-form Nagoya, which turned a 20-16 first quarter lead to 46-39 by halftime.

Off a 52-42 gap early in the third quarter, the Dolphins then methodically enforced more defensive stops in a key 18-7 run, capped by a Robert Dozier jumper at the 1:53 mark for the 19-point separation, 63-44.

It was all Nagoya from that point onward, as Toyama fell apart defensively en route to a game-high 29-point deficit, 72-101, with a minute left in regulation.

Apart from Parks, three other players scored in double digits in the win, led by Coty Clarke’s 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists for the 14-7 record.

From the losing side, former PBA import Joshua Smith also tallied 19 markers to go with 8 boards in an efficient 20-minute run off the bench, while former NBA player Brice Johnson added 14 markers on a 7-of-8 clip and 7 rebounds.

Parks and Nagoya – who denied Toyama’s late rally for a 90-85 home win a day earlier – can have a happy holiday weekend if they keep their winning streak running against West District cellar-dweller Kyoto Hannaryz on Saturday and Sunday, December 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, Ramos and Toyama will try to get back to their winning ways with a weekend slate against the Gunma Crane Thunders.

The Scores

Nagoya 101 – Clarke 19, Nakahigashi 18, Eatherton 16, Parks 14, Saito 9, Dozier 9, Ito 8, Kikuchi 3, Karino 3, Nakatsuka 2, Harimoto 0, Kobayashi 0.

Toyama 75 – Smith 19, Johnson 14, Mavunga 12, Kamisawa 11, Uto 9, Matsui 5, Hareyama 3, Ramos 2, Ono 0, Mito 0.

Quarters: 20-16, 46-39, 72-56, 101-75.

– Rappler.com