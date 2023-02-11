Parks’ 21-point explosion goes to waste as Chiba routs Nagoya by 23

Ray Parks continues his stellar play for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, but they fail to stretch their winning streak to three games in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Ray Parks’ high-scoring outing for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins went down the drain as they absorbed a lopsided 96-73 loss to the league-leading Chiba Jets in the Japan B. League on Saturday, February 11.

Parks made 5 of his 12 attempts from long distance en route to a game-high 21 points, on top of his 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in close to 36 minutes of action as a starter.

Chiba rode on a balanced attack as five players scored in double figures, with Vic Law and Christopher Smith dropping 19 points apiece.

Scott Eatherton backstopped Parks in the losing effort with 17 points, while locals Taito Nakahigashi and Yutaro Suda chipped in 13 each.

Nagoya, which failed to stretch its winning streak to three games, slid to No. 6 in the standings with a 27-10 record.

Like Parks, Kiefer Ravena and Thirdy Ravena’s double-digit outputs went for naught as the Shiga Lakes and the San-En NeoPhoenix fell to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders and the Ryukyu Golden Kings, respectively.

Kiefer had 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, 1 assist, and 1 steal in Shiga’s 79-69 defeat at the hands of Kawasaki, while Thirdy tallied 12 markers, 2 boards, and 2 dimes in San-En’s 82-75 loss to the Carl Tamayo-less Ryukyu.

Kiefer’s cellar-dwelling Shiga saw its record drop further to 5-33, while Thirdy’s San-En moved down to 16-21.

Elsewhere, the Hiroshima Dragonflies, who are waiting for the arrival of their 7-foot-3 Filipino import Kai Sotto, emerged victorious against the Gunma Crane Thunders, 97-87.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Dwayne Evans II led Hiroshima – which is tied with Ryukyu at the fourth spot with a 28-9 slate – with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Over in Division 2, Jordan Heading and the Nagasaki Velca completed the weekend sweep of Greg Slaughter and the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, 77-68.

Coming off an 18-point performance in Nagasaki’s 92-79 victory over the same opponents on Friday, Heading waxed hot for 20 points this time around on 4-of-8 clip from beyond the arc, to go with 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal.

Slaughter, on the other side, produced 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block.

Nagasaki improved to 26-13, while Fukuoka slipped to 14-25.

Other results

Division 1

Osaka Evessa def. Kyoto Hannaryz, 81-68. (Matthew Wright – 5 points, 2-of-12 field goal, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 31:14 minutes.)

Utsunomiya Brex def. Levanga, 101-73. (Dwight Ramos – 2 points, 1-of-6 field goal, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 20:23 minutes.)

Sunrockers Shibuya def. Shinshu Brave Warriors, 81-70. (Matt Aquino – 2 rebounds, 2:24 minutes.)

Division 2

Kagawa Five Arrows def. Ehime Orange Vikings, 95-84. (Roosevelt Adams – 1 rebound, 6:37 minutes.)

Altiri Chiba def. Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 84-80. (Kobe Paras – DNP.)

– Rappler.com