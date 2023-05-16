Chiba eliminates Kai Sotto, Hiroshima to advance to B. League semis

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto’s stint with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the 2022-2023 Japan B. League season came to an end on Monday, May 15 following a 96-91 loss to the Chiba Jets in Game 3 of their best-of-three quarterfinals at the Funabashi Arena.
Sotto had a forgettable final outing for the Dragonflies as he finished with just 2 points and 2 rebounds in only 5 minutes and 13 seconds of play.
After coming up with an efficient performance in Hiroshima’s 72-70 Game 1 win last Saturday, May 13, where he knocked down 3 of his 4 attempts to wind up with 7 points, Sotto slowed down in the final two games of the series and averaged just 4 points on 36% shooting.
The Jets annihilated the Dragonflies in their Game 2 showdown two days ago, May 14, with a 98-69 thrashing.
Hiroshima had no answers for Chiba’s John Mooney, who sizzled for 24 points on an almost perfect 9-of-10 shooting in the series-clinching win.
Yuki Togashi and Vic Law, meanwhile, added 19 points apiece as the top-seeded Jets arrange a semifinal date with the Alvark Tokyo.
Carl Tamayo, the lone Filipino import standing in the Division 1 playoffs, and his Ryukyu Golden Kings will go up against the Yokohama B-Corsairs in the other semifinal pairing.
Dwayne Evans II paced the Dragonflies in the losing cause with a game-high 26 points, while Kerry Blackshear Jr. chipped in 20. – Rappler.com
