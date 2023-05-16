Chiba eliminates Kai Sotto, Hiroshima to advance to B. League semis

Kai Sotto’s stint with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League comes to an end as the Chiba Jets bounce back with two straight wins after dropping the quarterfinal opener

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto’s stint with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the 2022-2023 Japan B. League season came to an end on Monday, May 15 following a 96-91 loss to the Chiba Jets in Game 3 of their best-of-three quarterfinals at the Funabashi Arena.

Sotto had a forgettable final outing for the Dragonflies as he finished with just 2 points and 2 rebounds in only 5 minutes and 13 seconds of play.

After coming up with an efficient performance in Hiroshima’s 72-70 Game 1 win last Saturday, May 13, where he knocked down 3 of his 4 attempts to wind up with 7 points, Sotto slowed down in the final two games of the series and averaged just 4 points on 36% shooting.

The Jets annihilated the Dragonflies in their Game 2 showdown two days ago, May 14, with a 98-69 thrashing.

Hiroshima had no answers for Chiba’s John Mooney, who sizzled for 24 points on an almost perfect 9-of-10 shooting in the series-clinching win.

Yuki Togashi and Vic Law, meanwhile, added 19 points apiece as the top-seeded Jets arrange a semifinal date with the Alvark Tokyo.

Carl Tamayo, the lone Filipino import standing in the Division 1 playoffs, and his Ryukyu Golden Kings will go up against the Yokohama B-Corsairs in the other semifinal pairing.

Dwayne Evans II paced the Dragonflies in the losing cause with a game-high 26 points, while Kerry Blackshear Jr. chipped in 20. – Rappler.com