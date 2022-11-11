CSB’s Pasturan, Davis file physical injury complaint versus JRU’s John Amores

COMPLAINT. College of St. Benilde basketball players Frederick James Pasturan and Taine Mitchell Davis, assisted by their counsel, file a case against Jose Rizal University's John Anthony Amores for physical injury during the November 8 NCAA game, at San Juan City Hall of Justice on November 11, 2022.

CSB players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis move forward with an official complaint against controversial JRU forward John Amores after suffering physical injuries in a game-ending brawl last November 8

MANILA, Philippines – Injured College of St. Benilde (CSB) players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis officially filed a physical injury complaint against suspended JRU forward John Amores on Friday, November 11, at the San Juan City Hall of Justice.

Blazers head coach Charles Tiu served as witness for the shocking assault that caused facial injuries to both Davis and Pasturan, both of whom were not even part of the instigating parties from the CSB side that caused Amores to lose his on-court cool for the third time this year alone.

Cameras at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on that fateful November 8 game day even caught Davis visibly pacifying the situation with both hands up before still getting decked in the jaw by a rampaging Amores.

“For us, it’s just really an unfortunate incident that we felt really could have been avoided if they were able to keep emotions a little bit in check,” Tiu told reporters. “We felt it’s a game won for us. It should have been over and none of this should have happened, and [yet] we have guys punched.”

“I guess that’s part of life, part of basketball, and I’m just thankful that none of the other guys got hurt right now,” added Tiu. “As disappointing as it is, we asked the team to just learn to forgive for whatever happened, but we’re still going to take the right actions that need to be done.”

Amores had already been suspended indefinitely by the NCAA and JRU. He also faces a separate criminal charge filed by the University of the Philippines (UP) due to a preseason punching incident with Maroons recruit Mark Belmonte.

Meanwhile, through a scheduling coincidence, both CSB and JRU are playing this Friday against Perpetual Help and San Sebastian, respectively, which means that the Blazers’ and Heavy Bombers’ locker rooms are right next to each other at the venue, while the Altas and Stags are placed at the other end.

Although Amores and 10 other JRU players are not at the venue due to varying suspension lengths, FilOil management have placed extra security between the two locker rooms to prevent any more untoward incidents.

Three CSB players – Mark Sangco, CJ Flores, and Ladis Lepalam – are also suspended for their roles in the brawl. Meanwhile, JRU moves on with no more than seven players against San Sebastian later at 3 pm.

The 23-year-old Amores remains indefinitely suspended from his team and the league altogether. – Rappler.com