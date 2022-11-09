UP files charges on Amores after alleged JRU inaction on preseason punching

A UP official says the shocking assault of JRU’s John Amores on four St. Benilde players ‘could have been avoided’ if the Bombers ‘acted swiftly’ following the UP-JRU preseason punching incident

MANILA, Philippines – Backers of the UP men’s basketball team revealed on Tuesday, November 8, that they have filed criminal charges against controversial JRU hothead John Amores following his earlier preseason punching incident with Maroons recruit Mark Belmonte.

According to Renan Dalisay, president of the NowheretogobutUP Foundation, the team was “morally bound” to file charges after they felt JRU was slow to act on the fallout of their preseason skirmish.

This revelation came on the heels of Amores’ third on-court flare-up this year alone: a shocking assault on four CSB players en route to a blowout JRU loss on Tuesday afternoon.

“After the punching incident involving UP’s very young recruit Mark Belmonte who was just 18 years old at that time, the UPMBT management decided to take action to avoid future incidents from happening,” Dalisay wrote on his Facebook page.

Like Belmonte, who suffered busted lips and gum, two of Amores’ targets on Tuesday reportedly needed medical attention, namely Taine Davis and Jimboy Pasturan – the latter of whom led CSB in scoring with 18 points prior to being a casualty of a wild haymaker.

“The unfortunate incident this afternoon where some CSB players were seriously injured could have been avoided if the school administration and the coaching staff of JRU acted swiftly on the matter. We expected JRU to take proactive steps,” Dalisay continued.

The JRU-CSB game on Tuesday got called off after Amores punched Mark Sangco, Pasturan, Davis, and Migz Oczon in quick succession – knocking out Pasturan and Davis in the process before he was restrained by security.

Months before this major outburst, Amores not only figured with UP’s Belmonte in an on-court scuffle but also with Letran’s Kobe Monje.

Along with his statement, Dalisay provided screenshots of UP’s request for a formal investigation from JRU’s side dated July 27 – one day after Amores decked Belmonte in the face.

On August 24 – nearly a month after UP’s request – JRU replied that its side already looked into the matter “without being prompted to do so.” However, it also stated at the time that it was still “continuing the inquiry” to “establish facts” and “determining any liability.”

“Since nothing came out of our efforts with the school’s administration, we were morally bound to file a criminal case against JRU player John Amores,” Dalisay concluded.

Amores is currently awaiting likely heavy sanctions from the NCAA Management Committee, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, November 9.

– Rappler.com