CSB’s Will Gozum hailed as NCAA Season 98 MVP

CSB’s double-double machine Will Gozum becomes only the third Blazer to capture the Most Valuable Player award in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – No surprises here.

After imposing his will down low all throughout the season, CSB Blazers’ double-double machine Will Gozum was named the Most Valuable Player of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, December 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In 18 elimination games played for CSB this season, Gozum, the third Blazer to capture the MVP award after Sunday Salvacion and Jay Sagad, averaged 17.2 points on 53.1% shooting, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks to finish with a Players’ Average Value (PAV) of 49.88.

Joining Gozum in the Mythical Five are Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Cade Flores of the Arellano Chiefs (43.33 PAV), JB Bahio of the San Beda Red Lions (42.61 PAV), James Kwekuteye of the San Beda Red Lions (41.50), and King Caralipio of the Letran Knights (39.94.)

The 6-foot-7 star big man Gozum is also part of the tournament’s Defensive Team, together with Flores, Bahio, Mark Omega of the Perpetual Help Altas, and Romel Calahat of the San Sebastian Stags.

Shawn Umali of the Lyceum Pirates, meanwhile, was hailed as the Most Improved Player of the season. – Rappler.com