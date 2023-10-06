San Beda adds to Letran’s woes; LPU survives Arellano in OT to stay unbeaten 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Yukien Andrada and Jacob Cortez make things happen down the stretch as the San Beda Red Lions keep the defending champion Letran Knights winless in NCAA Season 99

MANILA, Philippines – In a battle between two rivals, the San Beda Red Lions kept the defending champion Letran Knights winless in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament after gutting out a thrilling 68-63 victory at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Friday, October 6.

Big man Yukien Andrada and spitfire guard Jacob Cortez made things happen for the Red Lions down the stretch and propelled the team to the hard-earned win with 14 points apiece.

With San Beda down by 2 points, 59-61, following a tough triple by Letran star Kurt Reyson with under a minute left to play, Andrada quickly countered with his own cold-blooded three-pointer off an assist by Cortez to give the Red Lions back the lead, 62-61.

Reyson answered with a floater in the next possession, before San Beda’s Alex Visser converted on a wide-open layup off the timeout, thanks to another huge dish by Cortez.

Cortez and Andrada then forced Letran’s Kobe Monje to commit a turnover in the following play, before the two San Beda standouts connected on four straight free throws to put the nail in the coffin.

Reyson dropped a game-high 22 points for Letran in the chippy affair that saw San Beda guard Peter Alfaro’s forehead get busted open after a wayward elbow by Knights big man Rafael Go, who was called for a disqualifying foul, in the first quarter.

San Beda improved its record to 3-1, while Letran fell to 0-4.

Meanwhile, the LPU Pirates remained undefeated in five outings as they completed an 89-77 come-from-behind win against the Arellano Chiefs in overtime.

PBA-bound Enoch Valdez led the way for the Pirates with a monster double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds, while Mac Guadana fired 20 markers built on four three-pointers.

On the other side, Lorenz Capulong paced the winless Chiefs in their fourth straight loss with his own version of a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Scores

First Game

LPU 89 – Valdez 26, Guadana 20, Bravo 14, Cunanan 10, Omandac 8, Penafiel 5, Villegas 3, Umali 2, Montano 1, Barba 0, Versoza 0, Aviles 0

Arellano 77 – Capulong 13, Mallari 11, Dayrit 10, Sunga 9, Talampas 8, Ongotan 7, Valencia 7, Yanes 6, Villarente 4, Geronimo 2, Abastillas 0, Antonio 0

Quarters: 15-21, 29-48, 49-57, 75-75 (reg.), 82-79 (OT).

Second Game

San Beda 68 – Cortez 14, Andrada 14, Cuntapay 10, Visser 7, Puno 6, Payosing 5, Alfaro 5, Gallego 3, Jopia 2, Gonzales 2, Tagle 0.

Letran 63 – Reyson 22, Cuajao 13, Garupil 11, Ariar 6, Monje 4, Santos 3, Javillonar 2, Guarino 2, Go 0, Fajardo 0, Batallier 0, Jumao-as 0.

Quarters: 13-13, 26-32, 45-46, 68-63.

– Rappler.com