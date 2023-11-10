Alejandro heats up late, rookies Tuffin, Rivero step up as Phoenix turns back NLEX

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROOKIE. Kenneth Tuffin in action for the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Jjay Alejandro and rookies Kenneth Tuffin and Ricci Rivero join hands in the fourth quarter to lift Phoenix to a come-from-behind win

MANILA, Philippines – Jjay Alejandro took over late, while rookies Kenneth Tuffin and Ricci Rivero delivered to tow Phoenix to a 113-101 comeback win over NLEX in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday, November 10.

Alejandro scattered 15 of his career-high 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Fuel Masters fought back from an 18-point deficit for an auspicious start to the conference.

Phoenix trailed 78-86 through the first three quarters before Alejandro made it rain from beyond the arc, knocking down three straight treys to open the final period to give his side the upper hand at 87-86.

Although the Road Warriors regained the lead at 90-89, Alejandro connived with Tuffin and Rivero for a decisive 13-0 blitz that put the Fuel Masters in the front seat for good.

Tuffin, the sixth pick in the previous draft, impressed with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, while No. 17 selection Rivero turned in 15 points and 4 rebounds in their PBA debuts.

Former NBA player Thomas Robinson paced the Road Warriors with 26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 blocks, but he coughed up a whopping 10 turnovers. – Rappler.com