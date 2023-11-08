Meralco holds off Rain or Shine as Suleiman Braimoh shows out

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW IMPORT. Suleiman Braimoh in action for the Meralco Bolts in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

A replacement for original import Feron Hunt, Suleimen Braimoh shows the way as Meralco nearly wastes a double-digit cushion but holds on in the endgame

MANILA, Philippines – Suleiman Braimoh showed out in his PBA debut and lifted Meralco to a conference-opening 107-102 win over Rain or Shine in the Commissioner’s Cup at the PhilSports Arena on Wednesday, November 8.

A replacement for original import Feron Hunt, Braimoh produced 34 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks as the Bolts nearly wasted a double-digit cushion but held on in the endgame to gain an early lead in the standings.

Chris Newsome – a month after helping Gilas Pilipinas capture the Asian Games crown – provided Meralco a steady outing of 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Allein Maliksi added 16 points, including a pair of clutch free throws.

The Elasto Painters got within a single possession off an Andrei Caracut triple with 30 seconds remaining, 102-105, before Maliksi sealed the win by calmly sinking his foul shots.

Cliff Hodge churned out a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double in the victory and Diego Dario chimed in 8 points.

The Bolts’ two rookies did not see action, with No. 8 pick Brandon Bates out with an injury and late draftee Shean Jackson failing to get minutes.

Meanwhile, No. 4 pick Keith Datu impressed in his Rain or Shine debut with 16 points and 5 rebounds off the bench, but his effort went down the drain as the Elasto Painters played catchup throughout after trailing 63-50.

Former NBA player Dajuan Summers delivered 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in the loss.

Leonard Santillan put up 16 points and 7 rebounds for Rain or Shine, Andrei Caracut had 15 points and 6 assists, while Jhonard Clarito tallied 13 points and 5 rebounds.

The Scores

Meralco 107 – Braimoh 34, Newsome 20, Maliksi 16, Hodge 10, Dario 8, Almazan 6, Torres 5, Caram 3, Quinto 3, Black 2, Pasaol 0, Rios 0, Pascual 0.

Rain or Shine 102 – Summers 27, Santillan 16, Datu 16, Caracut 15, Clarito 13, Nambatac 7, Mamauyac 4, Belga 2, Norwood 1, Demusis 1, Asistio 0 , Belo 0.

Quarters: 39-30, 63-50, 77-70, 107-102.

– Rappler.com