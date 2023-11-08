PBA
Meralco holds off Rain or Shine as Suleiman Braimoh shows out

Delfin Dioquino

NEW IMPORT. Suleiman Braimoh in action for the Meralco Bolts in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

A replacement for original import Feron Hunt, Suleimen Braimoh shows the way as Meralco nearly wastes a double-digit cushion but holds on in the endgame

MANILA, Philippines – Suleiman Braimoh showed out in his PBA debut and lifted Meralco to a conference-opening 107-102 win over Rain or Shine in the Commissioner’s Cup at the PhilSports Arena on Wednesday, November 8.

A replacement for original import Feron Hunt, Braimoh produced 34 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks as the Bolts nearly wasted a double-digit cushion but held on in the endgame to gain an early lead in the standings.

Chris Newsome – a month after helping Gilas Pilipinas capture the Asian Games crown – provided Meralco a steady outing of 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Allein Maliksi added 16 points, including a pair of clutch free throws.

The Elasto Painters got within a single possession off an Andrei Caracut triple with 30 seconds remaining, 102-105, before Maliksi sealed the win by calmly sinking his foul shots.

Cliff Hodge churned out a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double in the victory and Diego Dario chimed in 8 points.

The Bolts’ two rookies did not see action, with No. 8 pick Brandon Bates out with an injury and late draftee Shean Jackson failing to get minutes.

Meanwhile, No. 4 pick Keith Datu impressed in his Rain or Shine debut with 16 points and 5 rebounds off the bench, but his effort went down the drain as the Elasto Painters played catchup throughout after trailing 63-50.

Former NBA player Dajuan Summers delivered 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in the loss.

Leonard Santillan put up 16 points and 7 rebounds for Rain or Shine, Andrei Caracut had 15 points and 6 assists, while Jhonard Clarito tallied 13 points and 5 rebounds.

The Scores

Meralco 107 – Braimoh 34, Newsome 20, Maliksi 16, Hodge 10, Dario 8, Almazan 6, Torres 5, Caram 3, Quinto 3, Black 2, Pasaol 0, Rios 0, Pascual 0.

Rain or Shine 102 – Summers 27, Santillan 16, Datu 16, Caracut 15, Clarito 13, Nambatac 7, Mamauyac 4, Belga 2, Norwood 1, Demusis 1, Asistio 0 , Belo 0.

Quarters: 39-30, 63-50, 77-70, 107-102.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
