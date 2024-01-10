NLEX stays in playoff hunt as new import, rookie impress vs Converge

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DRIVE. DeAndre Williams-Baldwin in action for the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

NLEX wins back-to-back games for the first time in the PBA Commissioner's Cup as new import DeAndre Williams-Baldwin turns in an all-around performance

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX breathe new life into its playoff hopes in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after scraping past a Converge side looking to play spoiler in a 107-103 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, January 10.

New import DeAndre Williams-Baldwin showed the way in his PBA debut, while the rest of the locals followed suit as the Road Warriors improved to 4-6 to boost its chances of advancing to the quarterfinals.

A player fresh out of college, Williams-Baldwin turned in all-around numbers of 22 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals to help NLEX remain in control of its playoff fate.

Tied with TNT at eighth as they vie for the last quarterfinal berth, the Road Warriors will directly qualify for the playoffs if they beat Ginebra, and the Tropang Giga lose to Phoenix in their final elimination-round assignments.

If both NLEX and TNT lose, they will dispute the No. 8 seed in the playoffs in a sudden death.

Rookie Enoch Valdez led all of the Road Warriors’ locals with 19 points and 9 rebounds, while Richie Rodger and Sean Anthony added 14 points each as NLEX won back-to-back games for the first time this conference.

The Road Warriors put to waste a sensational effort by FiberXers import Jamil Wilson, who fired 50 points on top of 14 rebounds in the loss that dropped Converge to 1-9.

The Scores

NLEX 107 – Williams-Baldwin 22, Valdez 19, Bolick 15, Anthony 14, Rodger 14, Nermal 12, Miranda 6, Herndon 5, Salado 0, Fajardo 0, Semerad 0.

Converge 103 – Wilson 50, Arana 19, Fornilos 8, Melecio 5, Nieto 5, Stockton 4, Fleming 4, Wong 4, Winston 2, Maagdenberg 2, Ambohot 0, Delos Santos 0, Santos 0.

Quarters: 25-22, 51-43, 80-81, 107-103.

– Rappler.com