Venky Jois drops 43 in PBA debut as NorthPort reasserts mastery vs Terrafirma

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SCORING MACHINE. Venky Jois in action for the NorthPort Batang Pier in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The shortest among all imports in the PBA Commissioner's Cup, Venky Jois dominates for NorthPort as Terrafirma continues its notorious trend of dropping its conference openers

MANILA, Philippines – Venky Jois waxed hot for 43 points in his PBA debut to steer NorthPort to a 108-103 victory over Terrafirma for a rousing start in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, November 10.

The shortest among all imports this conference, the 6-foot-4 Australian also posted 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals as the Batang Pier beat the Dyip for the seventh straight time.

Arvin Tolentino backstopped Jois with 16 points, 3 steals, and 2 blocks off the bench, including a breakaway dunk and a pair of free throws that gave NorthPort enough cushion to hold off Terrafirma.

Tolentino flushed it home for a 101-98 edge then sank two foul shots with 20 seconds left as the Batang Pier grabbed a 106-101 lead.

Joshua Munzon chipped in 11 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in the win, while Paul Zamar added 10 points.

NorthPort rookies also made their presence felt, with Arellano standout Cade Flores netting a 9-point, 12-rebound line and former Letran guards Fran Yu and Brent Paraiso tallying 5 points each and combining for 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, No. 1 overall pick Stephen Holt – a well-traveled player who saw action in the NBA G League and National Basketball League in Australia – struggled from the field in the loss as he fired 11 points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Although Holt also delivered 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals, his numbers were not enough for the Dyip to end their notorious trend of dropping their conference openers.

Terrafirma lost its first game for the seventh straight conference and absorbed its eighth straight defeat after losing seven in a row to end the Governors’ Cup last season.

Belgian import Thomas de Thaey paced the Dyip with 20 points and 7 rebounds, but he fouled out with 30 seconds remaining.

Juami Tiongson topscored in the defeat with 21 points to go with 7 assists and 4 rebounds, Javi Gomez de Liaño had 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals, while rookie big man Kemark Carino put up 10 points and 9 rebounds.

The Scores

NorthPort 108 – Jois 43, Tolentino 16, Munzon 11, Zamar 10, Flores 9, Paraiso 5, Yu 3, Amores 3, Calma 2, Salado 2, Chan 2, Caperal 0, Ayaay 0.

Terrafirma 103 – Tiongson 21, De Thaey 20, Gomez de Liano 17, Camson 12, Holt 11, Carino 10, Alolino 6, Daquioag 2, Go 2, Ramos 2, Mina 0, Olivario 0, Calvo 0, Cahilig 0.

Quarters: 28-29, 51-53, 85-85, 108-103.

– Rappler.com