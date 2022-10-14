Tyler Tio still hot as Phoenix stuns Ginebra

Rookie Tyler Tio, fresh from winning Player of the Week honors, delivers another terrific game as Phoenix rallies to complete a shocker over Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie Tyler Tio delivered yet again as Phoenix pulled off an upset win against Barangay Ginebra, 101-93, in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday, October 14, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Fresh from winning Player of the Week honors, Tio had another tremendous game, pumping in 17 points and dishing out 7 assists, including making some big shots down the stretch to keep the Gin Kings at bay.

“I mean, it comes from the confidence that coach Topex (Robinson) gives me, the entire coaching staff,” the former Ateneo standout said in the post-game press conference.

“It’s an unbelievable work environment when you have veterans trusting you and they allow you to make mistakes as a rookie. That’s what we have in Phoenix,” he added.

Javee Mocon topscored for the Fuel Masters with a 20-point performance, while Encho Serrano added 16 markers.

Down 74-77 at the end of the third, Phoenix rose from the ashes and dropped a 14-2 bomb to lead 88-79 at the 8:49 mark of the fourth, courtesy of an RJ Jazul triple.

The Fuel Masters led by as many as 10 in the payoff period and never looked back, as they listed their second consecutive win following a 0-3 start.

Stanley Pringle fired a game-high 25 points, while Justin Brownlee added 23 markers, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, as their side fell to a 2-2 record.

The Scores

Phoenix 101 – Mocon 20, Tio 17, Serrano 16, Wesson 15, Anthony 14, Jazul 7, Manganti 5, Garcia 3, Lojera 2, Pascual 2, Muyang 0, Lalata 0, Camacho 0.

Ginebra 93 – Pringle 25, Brownlee 23, Malonzo 13, Thompson 11, Tenorio 7, Aguilar 7, Standhardinger 6, Gray 1, Pessumal 0, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 16-23, 45-48, 74-77, 101-93.

– Rappler.com